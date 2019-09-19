Dreamscape: RANCHO LA PUERTA, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO

Rancho La Puerta was founded in 1940, making it one of the oldest luxury spas and fitness resorts in North America, and for many of its visitors it remains one of the best in the world. Located in Baja California, Mexico, it is right on the U.S./Mexico border at the foot of beautiful Mount Kuchumaa. The resort provides guests with a seven day program designed to balance your mind, body, and spirit and features an equal mix of challenging exercise, stretching, and relaxation. Many of its guests return year after year, often to experience the numerous spa treatments and therapies in one of their three health centers. The resort has 47 treatment rooms with the most extensive massage and therapy programs of any spa. You can choose from nine types of massages, as well as body wraps, body masks and polishes, five choices of facials, and full salon services. In addition this, there are over 50 different indoor and outdoor classes and activities with about 325 instructor led clinics and classes to choose from, and one of the most extensive on site hiking experiences with over 25 miles of trails. The resort also features an innovative culinary program, which includes vegetarian cuisine made with organic fruits and vegetables from the local area, as well as hands-on cooking classes. Rates from $3,900 per week. Carretera Mexicali-Tijuana K.M, Rancho la Puerta, 21520 Tecate, B.C., Mexico. Tel: 800-443-7565 www.rancholapuerta.com

