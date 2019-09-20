A pair of headphones from LSTN Sound gives you amazing sound quality, as well as a stylish wood finish made from sustainable materials and vegan leather. The Troubadour headphones allow you to listen to your tunes wirelessly from any Bluetooth enabled device, including your TV from up to 30 feet away. In addition, the proceeds from LSTN Sound products help support the Sound Starkey Hearing Foundation’s mission to provide hearing aids globally to people in need. $179.99.

www.lstnsound.com

SUSTAINABLE HEADPHONES was last modified: by