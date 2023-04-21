Fit Us To A Tee by Stuzo Clothing

Top Posts
Stuzo humxnkind Black t-shirt

Keep your gifting out, proud, and in the community with this simple, stylish Stuzo HUMXNKIND T-shirt. All Stuzo Clothing is made in Los Angeles and designed to be gender-free and thought-provoking, taking its own inspiration from love, people, and life. The company is proudly queer-, women-, black-, and Latin-owned, with founder Stoney Michelli Love creating tops, bottoms, hats, and accessories for all seasons, and sending up limited drops of unique patterns and materials for pieces that serve as instant collectors’ items. Maybe you’ve even seen Stuzo’s iconic crown logo on celebrities like Ruby Rose, Lena Waithe, Tiffany Haddish, and Spike Lee. $40. www.stuzoclothing.com

