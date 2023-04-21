Top Posts
Save The Wine! by Coravin

A fine bottle of wine and a craving for just one glass—what to do? “Savor the glass, and preserve the bottle,” says the Coravin wine-technology company. With its simple-yet-ingenious wine-preservation system, you can pour your favorite still vino without pulling the cork, and come back to that bottle again and again for months or even years. It even works for screw-top wines thanks to Coravin’s self-sealing silicon screw caps. The Coravin x Keith Haring Timeless Six+ Artist Edition features Haring’s iconic design on the brand’s innovative 12-piece set, plus a 30-day trial and oneyear warranty. This is the ultimate gift for your favorite oenophile. $350. www.coravin.com

