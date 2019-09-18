When you’re on the go, one of the most important things is comfortable undergarments. That’s why underwear or a T-shirt from Organic Basics is a must pack for travelers. The best part is that each pair is made with organic cotton that is GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified. This means it’s grown without harmful insecticides and pesticides. Organic Basics also creates their clothing in Fair Trade factories and uses sustainable practices to give you the best product with the least amount of environmental impact. $42-$83. www.eu.organicbasics.com

ORGANIC UNDIES was last modified: by