Why pay extra for premium luggage? Earlier this year, Target launched its own high-quality luggage brand, Open Story. The pieces come in muted pastels and earth tones, making them the perfect fit for anyone’s travel style. From silent spinner wheels to durable exteriors and sturdy zippers, they match the quality of luggage pieces normally sold for twice the price. Better yet, there’s a 10-year limited warranty. Starting at $149. www.Target.com/Open-Story

Open Story Luggage was last modified: by