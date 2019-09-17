Coffee has become the preferred beverage of millions of people around the world, but all of those disposable cups can add up. That’s why Stojo collapsible coffee cups are the perfect solution for any person on the go. Enjoy your hot or cold drink in a stylish cup, and when you’re done it collapses down for easy storage in any bag. Each cup is made of BPA free, food grade, recyclable materials and come in a number of different colors. An even better bonus is that if you bring your cup to your local coffee shop, most places will give you a discount on your drink. $14.99-$19.99. www.stojo.co

STOJO COLLAPSIBLE COFFEE CUPS was last modified: by