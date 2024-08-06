Home » Lebua at State Tower | Bangkok Thailand

Lebua at State Tower | Bangkok Thailand

Dreamscape

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
Lebua at State Tower Rooftop Dome (Photo by jonny89)

Located in one of our favorite cities in the world, Lebua at State Tower is consistently ranked as one of the best hotels in Bangkok.

If you desire spacious accommodations when you travel, here every room is a suite with a separate bedroom, bathroom, living area, and balcony. If you are traveling with family and friends, book the Three-Bedroom Suite with two king bedrooms, one twin bedroom, two full bath- rooms, a guest bathroom, living room, dining area, and four private balconies with city and river views. When it comes time to eat or drink, you may never want to leave the hotel with its 11 amazing food and beverage venues. Start your night with cocktails at Sky Bar. At 820 feet in the air, Sky is one of the highest rooftop cocktail bars in the world, and the perfect place to watch the sunset. Afterwards, enjoy a delectable dinner at two-Michelin starred Mezzaluna. Considered one of the best restaurants in the world, here you can savor the culinary wonders featured on their seasonal tasting menu. Each of the seven courses can be paired with wine from their exceptional list of international vintners. To get ready for your meal, or to work it off later, head for the outdoor pool or well-equipped fitness center. Rates vary according to season, but when we checked the price for the three-bedroom suite over Thanksgiving weekend in 2024 we were amazed that it was just $497 per night! 1055 Silom Road, Bangrak, Bangkok, Thailand. Tel: +66-2624-9999. lebua.com

You may also enjoy

What’s new in Bangkok, Thailand 

What’s new in BANGKOK, THAILAND

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

Related Articles

Jared Tomlinson

Mark Hunter and Greg Kafka of The Bent...

HOTEL THERAPY | The Roundtree in Amagansett, New...

Meet Adam Crocini of Hilton Hotels

Euphoria Retreats, Mystras, Sparta, Greece

Dromoland Castle

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

View Calendar

Editor's Pick

Jared Tomlinson
by Dan Allen
Vive Las Vegas
by Jeff Heilman
Lebua at State Tower | Bangkok Thailand
by Our Editors

For You

Track Your Valuables
by Our Editors
8 Awesome Things to Do in Canada’s Banff National Park
by Keith langston
Meet The Winners of our Arizona Pride Getaway
by Our Editors

Conditions

New York
mist
92%
7.9mp/h
100%
69°F
70°
68°
68°
Thu
71°
Fri
78°
Sat
81°
Sun
78°
Mon
Passport Magazine Logo

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Tiktok Rss

© 2024 Passport Magazine — All Rights Reserved — NYC USA

Adblock Detected

Please support Passport Magazine by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.