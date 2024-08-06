Lebua at State Tower | Bangkok Thailand

Located in one of our favorite cities in the world, Lebua at State Tower is consistently ranked as one of the best hotels in Bangkok.

If you desire spacious accommodations when you travel, here every room is a suite with a separate bedroom, bathroom, living area, and balcony. If you are traveling with family and friends, book the Three-Bedroom Suite with two king bedrooms, one twin bedroom, two full bath- rooms, a guest bathroom, living room, dining area, and four private balconies with city and river views. When it comes time to eat or drink, you may never want to leave the hotel with its 11 amazing food and beverage venues. Start your night with cocktails at Sky Bar. At 820 feet in the air, Sky is one of the highest rooftop cocktail bars in the world, and the perfect place to watch the sunset. Afterwards, enjoy a delectable dinner at two-Michelin starred Mezzaluna. Considered one of the best restaurants in the world, here you can savor the culinary wonders featured on their seasonal tasting menu. Each of the seven courses can be paired with wine from their exceptional list of international vintners. To get ready for your meal, or to work it off later, head for the outdoor pool or well-equipped fitness center. Rates vary according to season, but when we checked the price for the three-bedroom suite over Thanksgiving weekend in 2024 we were amazed that it was just $497 per night! 1055 Silom Road, Bangrak, Bangkok, Thailand. Tel: +66-2624-9999. lebua.com

