Grand Galvez Hotel | Galveston, Texas

Traveling to Galveston? Check out the Grand Galvez Hotel and Resort. A Palatial oasis on the Gulf of Mexico with a rich history.

In the late 1800’s, Galveston, commanding a 32-mile barrier island of the same name on the Texas Gulf Coast, was one of the world’s wealthiest cities per capita. Eclipsing nearby Houston in affluence and prestige, the “Wall Street of the South” and its seaport-powered economy was the most prominent city in Texas.

Striking on the night of September 8, 1900, the “Great Hurricane” devastated the city. Upward of 6,000 people perished in the worst natural disaster in U.S. history as 15- foot tides engulfed the island.

Recovery began in 1901 with the phased construction of a seawall. Completed in 1963, the ten-mile-long, 17-foot tall curving concrete barrier has stood its ground for over a century. To help bring tourism back, civic leaders put pre-hurricane plans for a grand new property on the site of the former Beach Hotel, which had burned down in 1898.

The resulting Hotel Galvez, named after Count Bernardo de Galvez, an ally of the American Revolution and the island-city’s namesake, opened in 1911. Constructed from fire-proof concrete, the million-dollar Spanish Mission-style property, with its red-tile roof, four hexagonal towers, and glowing pink granite stucco exterior, was crowned “The Queen of the Gulf.”

Becoming the darling of the high society crowd, U.S. presidents, and celebrities, the Galvez’s legend grew. Commandeered by the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II, she glittered anew during Galveston’s decadent gambling era alongside the fabled Balinese Room nightclub. Following the restless ensuing decades of decline and ownership changes, Dallas-born hotelier Mark Wyant purchased the property for $50 million in 2021.

Developer and owner of properties in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and South Carolina, Wyant and his interior designer wife Lorenda Wyant undertook a sweeping $50 million refurbishment aimed at “restoring the hotel to its grand beginnings” with “an emphasis on stylish changes, focusing on an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Gatsby era.” Reflecting the couple’s painstaking historical research, including first-hand details from local historians and former guests when reimagining the majestic sea side resort, their renamed Grand Galvez (2024 Seawall Blvd. Tel. 409-765-7721. grandgalvez.com), aglow in its original pink, is palatial once more.

Centered in the circular driveway and surrounded by tropical palm trees, the four-tiered marble fountain, produced in Italy and featuring dolphins, griffins, and peacocks, creates a grand sense of arrival that is amplified once you enter and see the show-stopping mosaic on the lobby floor.

Following the Wyants’ design, artisans north of Venice, Italy assembled tens of thousands of Murano glass tiles in nearly 200 colors. They then divided the pattern, featuring “Queen of the Gulf Est. 1911” in a golden medallion surrounded by flowers, leaves, and shells, into numbered sections and shipped the crated pieces to the hotel.

Produced and installed by Dallas-based mosaicist Julie Richey and Miami-based mosaicist Romeo De Candido, the 43-foot by 7-foot work is dazzling to behold.

Echoes of 1911 resonate throughout the lobby and public areas, including the iron and glass front desk, harlequin black and white marble flooring, wicker chairs, ferns, and accent draperies.

The Wyants also included whimsy in their design. Signaled by a lobby soundtrack including Cole Porter’s 1934 high society classic “Anything Goes,” the vibe is classy, but do not be afraid to let your hair down.

After all, the hotel hosted the pioneering International Pageant of Pulchritude beauty contest from 1920 to 1935. Later evolving into the Miss Universe pageant, the celebration lives on as the vintage-themed summertime Galveston Island Beach Revue.

Pageant materials are among captivating displays of historic memorabilia in the public areas. These include a restored 1915 Ford Model T Speedster, 1920’s wicker beach cart, and displays of vintage hotel photos, flatware, and other items. During restoration work, hotel staff contributed to a modern time capsule and other surprises hidden in the hotel walls.

Portraits of the five men behind the original hotel decorate the chic Founders Bar, which features oversized burgundy crystal Baccarat chandeliers and a stylized portrait of iconic Vegas neon cowboy Vegas Vic.

Signature drinks at this seductive venue include the gin “Audra’s Revenge” cocktail after the most famous of several spirits reputedly haunting the hotel.

The former hand-carved mahogany lobby bar, from the Old Galveston Club, Galveston’s last Prohibition-era speakeasy, now resides in the Music Room. Serving as one of the hotel’s indoor and outdoor event spaces (weddings are big business), this former live performance space, along with the luxurious 10,000-square-foot Spa, is accessed via the restored Peacock Alley. Sealed off for 70 years, this elegant passageway features original moldings, ceilings, and brass stair railings.

Lorenda Wyant’s design inspiration for Lolo, the hotel’s chic lobby-level boutique, came from the original bathing suit and hat shop opened by Coco Chanel in the French beachside resort of Deauville.

Her childhood nickname, Lolo, is a play on Coco. Products include a lavender-based scent created for Grand Galvez by Dallas based Niven Morgan, which imparts an arousing note of luxury to the lobby area. The luxurious ambiance extends to the guest-only outdoor pool area, a spacious oasis surrounded by palm trees, lounges, and semi-private cabanas.

Part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of independent Autograph Collection Hotels, the Galvez has 219 keys, including my cozy fifth-floor Gulf-facing King. Continuing the décor from the guest corridors, one wall was covered in fabric featuring monkeys and owls in a jungle setting. The mirrored wall behind my bed reminded me of the Wyants’ sassy former Saint Hotel in New Orleans, which included theme rooms geared for libidinous-minded guests. Amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi and Niven Morgan bath products.

When it comes time for dining, Monarch, the hotel’s elegant all-day lobby-level restaurant, is for steak and seafood, English High Tea on Saturdays, and fresh oysters. My favorite bite was the Oysters Galvez, grilled in the shell and served with red chili butter.

The fun, historic, and elegant trappings of the Grand Galvez may keep you from wanting to leave he premises, but there is much to see and do in Galveston, including strolling the Victorian-era Strand, visiting seaport attractions, touring historic mansions, and more.

