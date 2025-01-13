EDGEWATER BEACH HOTEL NAPLES, FLORIDA

I’ve been spending a lot of time in Florida, exploring smaller cities, and the older I get, the more I appreciate community-sized LGBTQ scenes, as well as off-the-radar, gay-friendly hotels, such as the all-suite, beachfront Edgewater Beach Hotel, part of Opal Collection, in Naples. What attracted me to Edgewater isn’t only the fact the hotel is directly on the beach, but so too are a small number of suites, where a sliding glass door is all that separates you from the sugary white sand—a rarity in Florida. My One-bedroom King Suite with Lanai is equipped with a full kitchen, living area, and a separate bedroom. It felt more residential than a hotel, which I appreciated, and while I love the luxury of walking straight to the ocean, tower suites are also worth noting with their expansive views. As a Georgian, I tapped into my Southern roots here, as most visitors were from the Southern region. Edgewater Beach is a rare find since Opal Collection isn’t nationally known, and it’s more casual than the buttoned-up properties I find myself booking. This allowed me to let my hair down and lounge in the private beach chairs, enjoy the delicious shrimp tacos, and fully relax by doing nothing at all. Edgewater Beach Hotel, 1901 Gulf Shore Boulevard, Naples, Florida. Rooms from $410/night. opalcollection.com/edgewater

