The Dupont Circle, Washington DC | Hotel Therapy

For Capital Pride 2024 (capitalpride.org), my boyfriend Ed and I had a wonderful experience staying at The Dupont Circle in Washington, DC. Pulling up to the hotel, we noticed they were flying the American Flag, Pride Flag, and Ireland flag, and it made us feel a heartwarming sense of inclusivity. The Dupont Circle Hotel was originally built in 1947, then was fully renovated and reopened by the Doyle Collection in the fall of 2020 with 327 rooms and suites. The hotel earned a Michelin Key in 2024 for being “a true gem with its own character and personality.”

The lobby is chic and cozy with a fireplace and is right next to the elevators. We took the elevator up to the 9th floor (also known as the Penthouse Level) to our Signature Terrace Suite, which was stunning. The suite featured floor-to-ceiling windows and a private outdoor terrace with amazing views of Dupont Circle and the city. The terrace also features lounging areas if you want to enjoy cocktails or entertain a few friends.

The suite features an indoor living area with hardwood floors, beautiful blue chairs, a couch with pillows, a painting of a fountain, and other custom furnishings. Next to the living area, you’ll find a mini bar with complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, a Nespresso Coffee and Espresso machine, and a basket filled with local goodies.

The basket consisted of goodies from Artisan Confections, Family Of Nuts, Oh-Mazing Foods, Yoco Confections, and Irish Shortbread Cookies by Green Island Bakery. I thought this added a nice touch to support local businesses in the area and it was good to learn about the vision behind the creation of the goodies. One of my favorite treats was the Irish Shortbread Cookies by Green Island Bakery. The cookies are a family recipe that has been passed down through generations, which Caroline Johnston creates in her Greenisland Bakery.

The luxurious bathroom features an oversized style marble bath, marble walls, double vanity, walk-in shower, Malin + Goetz bath amenities, and the heated floors were a great plus when you stepped out of the shower. The elegant bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the cityscape and was very cozy with a king bed, a duck down duvet, and 300 thread-count imported linens. The Dupont Circle Hotel offers a 24-hour fitness center with room key access, pet-friendly facilities for a surcharge, and overnight valet parking. If you would like to customize your stay, there’s a Dedicated Guest Relations Team that is more than happy to help.

The Pembroke Restaurant, (thepembrokedc.com) a Michelin-recommended eatery located in the hotel features contemporary American fare with global influences. Designed by Martin Brudnizki, there are magnificent marble tables with blue and coral-toned chairs, picturesque artwork, and views of the neighborhood. The marble-topped bar transports you to the cocktail bars from the 1950s. Pembroke serves up breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. The breakfast menu features tasty benedicts including the Maryland Chesapeake Crab Benedict with spinach mornay, brown butter hollandaise, mixed greens, and mustard vinaigrette. There’s also the delicious Brioche French Toast with Frangelico-soaked brioche, Nutella, candied hazelnuts, orange marmalade, and maple syrup. For late risers, Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 A.M. – 2:30 P.M.. You can also dine al fresco on The Pembroke’s seasonal terrace from spring to fall.

We went to The Pembroke for dinner one night and enjoyed the laid-back ambiance with greenery and lights hanging all around. Ed ordered the Cucumber Cooler with Ketel One Vodka, Midori, chamomile liqueur, lime, and cucumber. I went with the Ô de Rosé, Maison Lorgeril, Languedoc, 2021. The drink menu also features mocktails as well as alcohol-free wines.

We started our meal with the delicious Stracciatella made with strawberries, cucumbers, pistachio dukkah, basil, balsamic, and focaccia. Then we shared the Crispy Salmon with bamboo rice, seasonal vegetables, arugula, and beuree blanc, and the Bucatini with Maine lobster, tomatoes, chili flakes, and shaved parmesan. For dessert, we sipped on espresso martinis and enjoyed the chocolate fondant, which is orange infused 60% chocolate and vanilla crème anglaise and tiramisu with espresso and cocoa powder. They also feature different wine pairings to go along with their dessert selections.

The Doyle Bar (doyle.bar), also designed by the renowned Martin Brudnizki studio, is a chic lounge bar and the drink list pays tribute to the cocktail culture of the 1950s and 1960s. The Doyle Bar features different themed cocktails from the various counties of Ireland, titled “A Spirited Journey Around The Emerald Isle.” I tried the County Clare signature cocktail called Señor Sheridan because, when I visited Ireland recently, I found out that there was a lineage of McNamara’s from the County Clare area. The Señor Sheridan is labeled as the legendary Irish coffee, created in County Clare by Chef Joe Sheridan, reimagined with a Hispanic twist with Los Siete mezcal, Campari, Kahlua, and a chocolate orange cream float. They also serve olives, wasabi-coated peas, and nuts to snack on.

Just steps from the hotel, you’ll find yourself in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, a cultural and historical LGBTQ+ area in Washington, DC. Dupont Circle is considered a notable location in LGBTQ+ history because it was a central hub for the gay community in the 1970s. The opening of the Lambda Rising Bookstore founded by Deacon Maccubbin, was one of the first openly gay businesses in the area. Before Lambda Rising, he opened a craft store called “Earthworks” in the Community Building, which became the first unofficial gay and lesbian center. Lambda Rising sponsored DC’s first official Pride celebration in 1975. Unfortunately, the store closed in 2010. However, you can still visit these historical LGBTQ+ sites by taking an LGBTQ+ Walking Tour around Dupont Circle curated by the Rainbow History Project (rainbowhistory.org). The Rainbow Project is dedicated to preserving the culture and history of the diverse Washington, DC LGBTQ+ Community. It was fascinating exploring the Dupont Circle neighborhood and immersing ourselves in LGBTQ+ history.

Afterward, we headed to Busboys and Poets (busboysandpoets.com) for brunch. A 20-minute walk from The Dupont Circle Hotel, Busboys and Poets is a bar, bookstore, community gathering place, and restaurant founded by activist, artist, and restauranter Andy Shallal in 2005. The name Busboys and Poets refers to American poet Langston Hughes because he worked as a busboy at the Wardman Park Hotel in the 1920s.

We began our meal with the Catfish Fingers with dill pickle aioli, and I ordered the Grilled Chicken Panini with chipotle mayo, caramelized onions, pepper jack, spinach, and tomato on ciabatta. The food was delicious, and the atmosphere was very welcoming. In a world filled with book bans, I found it very reassuring that the bookstore had many LGBTQ+ books on display.

Following Brunch, we decided to check out the Capital Pride 17th Street Pride Block Party with a live DJ, people dancing in the street, local food, adult libations, and a family area. DC Water’s quench buggy was also there to help keep people hydrated throughout the day. It was great to see all the local businesses participating in the event.

Then we headed to the main Capital Pride Parade, which featured Billy Porter and Keke Palmer as the grand marshals. It was a great celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, with colorful floats, and a real sense of belonging. At the end of the parade route, there was a tea dance with a Flashback ‘80s and ‘90s theme. There were DJs spinning, drag performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Aquaria and Naomi Smalls, and other dazzling performances. It was Ed’s first major Pride parade and we both really enjoyed the celebration and had a lot of fun.

If you plan on visiting in 2025, mark you calendars for the 50th anniversary of Pride in Washington, DC, Capital Pride, which will also be home to World Pride 2025 from May 17 until June 8. Trans Pride will start off the World Pride celebrations May 17-18, and during Memorial Day Weekend, May 23-26, more than 300,000 members of the LGBTQ+ community of African descent and their allies will come together for DC Black Pride.

Starting on May 23 and going through June 8, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC, and other GALA Chorus groups from across the nation, will present daily pop-up choral performances. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC will also have their annual Pride show on May 31 and June 1. For sports lovers, the Capital Cup Sports Festival happens from May 28-June 4 and will spotlight Washington DC’s extensive local network of LGBTQ+ sports teams and leagues.

The official Welcome Ceremony for World Pride 2025 will take place on May 31 at Nationals Park, where international superstar Shakira will bring her Las Mujeres Ya No Llloran World Tour as the official headliner for World Pride DC’s Welcome Concert.

A unique two-day LGBTQ+ music celebration, Music Festival: Global Dance Party is happening June 6-7 and spans three stages featuring a variety of genres including House, Pop, Drag, Circuit, Techno, and more. The World Pride Street Festival and Concert will be held on two days during World Pride Weekend 2025, so make sure to join in on the fun June 7 & 8.

The World Pride Closing Concert will take place on June 8 and will showcase showcasing entertainment and performances by a variety of notable artists, and the audience will be able to witness the passing of the torch to Amsterdam the World Pride 2026 host destination.

