Noise Cancelling Earbuds by Technics

Tune into super-clear music and calls, and into or out of airport announcements, with these Premium Hi-Fi Wireless Earbuds with Noise Cancelling. The Technics flagship earbud model AZ80 puts all of the brand’s best audio technology to use, like effective noise cancelling and sensitive “JustMyVoice” detection that reduces surrounding noise to transmit your voice clearly. The earbuds let three devices connect at once, so you can go from computer to phone to tablet seamlessly, plus they come with seven sizes of snug-fit foam earpieces to customize your wear. This audio quality makes it clear why Technics has been a go-to for Hi-Fi sound and stereo pros since 1965. $300. us.technics.com

You May Also Enjoy