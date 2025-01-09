Home » Travel Accessory Bag by Cotopaxi

Travel Accessory Bag by Cotopaxi

When traveling, certain accessories are non-negotiable, and the right mini-bag can make sure they’re all kept smartly organized and ready to go. The Nido Accessory Bag from Cotopaxi is a lightweight, durable delight made with multi-colored, 100-percent recycled nylon. An easy carry for toiletries or gadgets, you can organize your goods with multiple pockets inside the Nido’s three big zip compartments. Utah-based Cotopaxi prioritizes sustainability for both people and planet, so count on its responsible manufacturing and fair-trade-certified operations. The brand also uses “deadstock” for some of its collections, including the Nido, so you even can choose a “Surprise Pack” option that’s made with a one-of-a-kind color combo. $45. Travel Accessory Bag by cotopaxi.com

