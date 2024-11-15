Celebrate Pride In Antarctica

There may be no better way to experience an unforgettable destination than on a one-of-a-kind cruise, and gay-owned Planetdwellers is ready to take you there. With more than 20 years in business, the Australian travel company has upped its game with its February 2025 Antarctica Pride Cruise. Up to 100 guests will enjoy luxurious accommodations onboard the Greg Mortimer, sailing from Southern Argentina to the Antarctic Peninsula and back over eight full days. Along with taking in spectacular sights of whales, seals, penguins, and glaciers, guests can suit up to tour coves in zodiac boats, stargaze from the ondeck jacuzzi, and revel with fellow LGBTQ+ travelers during specially curated onboard events. Few expeditions could ever be this memorable, or colorful. $10,850 and up. planetdwellers.com.au

