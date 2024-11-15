Home » Celebrate Pride In Antarctica

Celebrate Pride In Antarctica

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Kelsy Chauvin
by Kelsy Chauvin
Antarctica Pride Crusie by Planetdwellers

There may be no better way to experience an unforgettable destination than on a one-of-a-kind cruise, and gay-owned Planetdwellers is ready to take you there. With more than 20 years in business, the Australian travel company has upped its game with its February 2025 Antarctica Pride Cruise. Up to 100 guests will enjoy luxurious accommodations onboard the Greg Mortimer, sailing from Southern Argentina to the Antarctic Peninsula and back over eight full days. Along with taking in spectacular sights of whales, seals, penguins, and glaciers, guests can suit up to tour coves in zodiac boats, stargaze from the ondeck jacuzzi, and revel with fellow LGBTQ+ travelers during specially curated onboard events. Few expeditions could ever be this memorable, or colorful. $10,850 and up. planetdwellers.com.au

You May Also Enjoy

 Life + Style — Special Effects

Special Effects Products for the Savvy Traveler

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

Related Articles

Get Carried Away

Great Gays Heat-Changing Mug

Smart Tags from Apple

Wax Poetic with Edgewater Candles

Snacks For A Good Cause from Beautiful Day

The Eyes Have It with Dagne Dover

Clutch These from Matteo NY

Editor's Pick

The Eldred Preserve | Sullivan Catskills, NY
by Our Editors
PASSPORT’s Favorite Books For Holiday Gifts 2024
by Jim Gladstone
Get Carried Away
by Kelsy Chauvin

For You

What’s New In… LGBTQ+ Bogota
by Mark Chesnut
Free to Be in Fort Lauderdale: 2016 Men’s Swimwear Fashion
by Our Editors
CAMBODIA’S FIRST GAY DANCE COMPANY
by Bill Strubbe

Conditions

New York
clear sky
47%
9.3mp/h
0%
64°F
66°
62°
63°
Mon
59°
Tue
54°
Wed
56°
Thu
49°
Fri
Passport Magazine Logo

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Tiktok Rss

© 2024 Passport Magazine — All Rights Reserved — NYC USA

Adblock Detected

Please support Passport Magazine by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.