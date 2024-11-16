Home » Smart Tags from Apple

Smart Tags from Apple

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Kelsy Chauvin
Apple AirTag Smart Tags

Now trending in travel: The end of losing things. Smart tags are all the rage for savvy globetrotters, and iPhone users will especially love Apple’s AirTag that connects to the Find My app. It’s as easy as connecting a tag to every important item, like a key chain, purse, backpack, bicycle, suitcase, or umbrella, then locating it on the Find My map. An AirTag can be shared with up to five people, and Apple lets you personalize your AirTags with free engraving. Prices start at just $29. apple.com/airtag

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

