Give your favorite person something surprisingly fun this holiday with a Great Gays Heat-Changing Mug. From Brooklyn-based Unemployed Philosophers Guild maker/retailer, the 14-ounce mug features 14 of the world’s all-time famous LGBTQ+ icons, including Oscar Wilde, Freddie Mercury, Sappho, Michelangelo, Andy Warhol, James Baldwin, Gertrude Stein, and Walt Whitman. When the mug is empty, it shows 14 closed doors, but when you pour in a hot beverage, the great gay luminaries proudly appear. Morning coffee never felt so out-and-proud. $20. philosophersguild.com

