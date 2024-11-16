Home » Great Gays Heat-Changing Mug

Great Gays Heat-Changing Mug

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Kelsy Chauvin
Great Gays Heat Changing Mug

Give your favorite person something surprisingly fun this holiday with a Great Gays Heat-Changing Mug. From Brooklyn-based Unemployed Philosophers Guild maker/retailer, the 14-ounce mug features 14 of the world’s all-time famous LGBTQ+ icons, including Oscar Wilde, Freddie Mercury, Sappho, Michelangelo, Andy Warhol, James Baldwin, Gertrude Stein, and Walt Whitman. When the mug is empty, it shows 14 closed doors, but when you pour in a hot beverage, the great gay luminaries proudly appear. Morning coffee never felt so out-and-proud. $20. philosophersguild.com

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

