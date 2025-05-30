What’s New, Hot, and Happening In Bangkok

Thailand is enjoying some major buzz this year, and for good reason.

Not only is this southeast Asian nation the setting for the third season of HBO’s White Lotus, but more importantly it celebrated a historic milestone in January 2025 by becoming the first nation in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.

As the nation’s capital and largest city, Bangkok naturally benefits from the positive vibes of this significant moment in history. Locals and visitors alike are reveling in this latest proof of Thailand’s queer friendliness, as well as annual LGBTQ+ celebrations, including Bangkok Pride (instagram.com/bangkokpride.official/?hl=en). Bangkok is indeed more appealing than ever for queer travelers from around the globe.

“Thailand has long been a welcoming destination for all, with a deep rooted culture of acceptance,” said Chompu Marusachot, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s New York office (Tel. 212- 432-0433. thailandinsider.com). “This commitment has been ongoing for years and further solidified with marriage equality going into effect this January. LGBTQ+-owned businesses and events like Bangkok Pride are highlighted by GoThai Be Free (gothaibefree.com) to intentionally communicate to LGBTQ+ tourists that Thailand not only welcomes them, but also offers safe spaces so they can fully enjoy their visit.”

Go Thai Be Free, a website and campaign that launched more than 10 years ago, is a perfect place to learn more about what the nation and the city offer to LGBTQ+ travelers and locals. “This resource provides comprehensive information on LGBTQ+-friendly accommodations and highlights inclusive bars, clubs and events like the Bangkok Pride Parade and Chiang Mai LGBTQ+ Film Festival,” Marusachot explained. “It also features LGBTQ+-friendly tours and experiences, along with travel stories, specific tips and insights into how to experience Thailand’s LGBTQ+ scene authentically and respectfully.”

Thailand has unique qualities that have helped to make it such a welcoming place, according to Marusachot. “The strong sense of respect for individuality is one of the key factors that sets Thailand apart,” she said. “The local community’s approach to inclusion, combined with the nation’s diverse offerings, creates an environment where LGBTQ+ travelers can enjoy their experiences.”

The recent path to marriage equality, meanwhile, reflects Thailand’s complex relationship with LGBTQ+ rights, according to Bangkok based Mook Phanpinit, who serves as user acquisition and lifecycle marketing associate at the queer dating app HER (weareher.com). “Looking back, LGBTQ+ history in Thailand is way more complex than people realize,” she said. “We’ve actually had records of non-heterosexual behavior dating back centuries, but it was often just seen as a matter of dress or hairstyle.”

The journey to legal recognition has been long but steady, according to Phanpinit. “Getting to this point, especially with marriage equality, has been a long haul,” she said. “People have been working on this for over 20 years—activists, community members, allies, everyone.”

HOT NEW HOTELS IN BANGKOK

In addition to impressive strides that improve quality of life for LGBTQ+ people, Thailand is also experiencing a boom in the hospitality sector, especially when it comes to luxury hotels. Leading Bangkok’s hospitality renaissance is the rebirth of the legendary Dusit Thani Bangkok (98 Rama IV Rd, Si Lom, Bang Rak. Tel. +66- 2-200-9000. dusit.com/dusitthani-bangkok/main). The original property, which closed in 2019, was Thailand’s tallest building when it opened in 1970. In September 2024, its reincarnation on the edge of Lumphini Park masterfully blends modern luxury with Thai heritage.

My husband Angel and I stayed at the Dusit Thani during our recent visit, and we were immediately taken with the spacious guest rooms, which feature expansive windows overlooking the park and city skyline, as well as the hotel’s beautifully designed public spaces, which pay homage to the original property’s design elements, including its iconic spire.

The Dusit Thani’s dining and entertainment venues, which brilliantly capture Bangkok’s contemporary creativity as well as its age-old traditions, are another big selling point. The aptly named 1970 bar, which made its debut during our visit, is a hip and stylish venue that serves creative cocktails inspired by seventies-era celebrities. We also savored the refined Thai and Chinese cuisine at the Pavilion restaurant, which is located beside a dramatic multilevel fountain that recalls a much photographed feature in the original hotel. Another of our favorite activities was spending time at the hotel’s fifth-floor swimming pool and Devarana Wellness spa, which provide a sumptuous urban oasis experience, enhanced by panoramic views from the pool.

Other notable hotel openings include The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok (189 Wireless Rd., Lumpini, Pathumwan. Tel. +66-2-180-7777. ritzcarlton.com) and StandardX Hotel (45/1 Phra Arthit Rd., Phra Nakhon. Tel. +66-2-127-4500. standardx.com/bangkok), both of which debuted in late 2024. About to open at press time were the Aman Nai Lert Bangkok (1 Soi Somkid, Lumpini, Pathumwan. Tel. +66-2-035- 1111. aman.com) and KROMO Bangkok, Curio Collection by Hilton (525 Sukhumvit Rd. Klongtoey Nua Watthana. Tel. not yet listed. hilton.com), which marks the lifestyle brand’s debut in Thailand.

This flurry of luxury hotel development confirms Bangkok’s growing appeal as a world-class destination, and there are more options than ever before.

A BUSTLING LGBTQ+ SCENE

While Bangkok has long been known for its nightlife focused primarily on gay men, especially in the legendary Silom Road area, the scene has evolved to embrace the full spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community. “Thailand’s been the spot for gay men for ages, everyone knows that,” said Phanpinit. “You’ve got Silom Soi 4, which is the gay street, but honestly, everyone is welcomed there: lesbians, trans folks, everyone. The vibe is super chill and welcoming.”

The city’s lesbian scene is wonderfully vibrant, too, according to Phan pinit. “If you’re a lesbian thinking of coming, do it,” she enthused. “You also have to check out GO GRRRLS (instagram.com/gogrrrls/?hl=en)—it’s an insane party, such a vibe.Y ou’ll meet people from everywhere, tons of sapphics, both Thai and international.” She also recommends Les Hi Bar (30 Vibhavadi Rangsit 8 Alley, Ratchadaphisek, Din Daeng. Tel. +66-91-989- 0098. instagram.com/leshi_bar/?hl=en), and Laplae (Soi Lat Phrao 107, Khlong Chan, Bang Kapi.Tel. and website unlisted), a “secret,” lesbian-only bar that provides a safe space for women.

Drag culture is big in Bangkok, and it thrives at venues like House of Heals (518, 8 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan. Tel. 099-336-6262. thehealsbkk.com), which is located at the Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel (518, 8 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan. Tel. +66 2 125 5000. marriott.com) and run by Pangina Heals of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame. Another must-visit drag venue is The Stranger Bar (98 Silom Soi 4. Tel:+66-2-632-9425. instagram.com/thestrangerbarbkk). Known for fab drag shows, fun club kid events, and a nightly DJ playing great pop, dance, disco, and diva music, this is a fun place to bring your friends or make new ones.

Longstanding favorites on the LGBTQ+ nightlife scene include DJ Station (11 Soi Si Lom 2/1, Si Lom, Bang Rak. Tel. +66-2-266-4029. instagram.com/djstationbangkok/?hl=en), a popular place for dancing, and Circus Soi 4 (114/11-13 Silom Soi 4, Silom Road, Kwaeng Suriya wong, Bang Rak. Tel. +66-02-233-7332. circussoi4.com/), a lively little place that stages performances by drag queens and go-go boys. Another pleasant pub is Dragon and Koi (5 Soi Patpong 2, Patpong 1 Road, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak. Tel. unlisted. instagram.com/dragonandkoibar), which we found to be a more relaxing alternative to the often-packed venues on the main strip. It has a nice bar, pleasant staff, and a rather informal go-go boy show.

CELEBRATING PRIDE IN BANGKOK

Bangkok Pride, which takes place in early June, has become a marquee event on the global LGBTQ+ calendar. Recognizing its growing significance and continued popularity, tour operator EF Ultimate Break (Tel. 800-766-2645. efultimatebreak.com) launched its first-ever dedicated Bangkok Pride tour in 2025. The six-night experience combined Pride celebrations with cultural immersion, including visits to the Grand Palace and local markets.

With Thailand becoming the first nation in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage this year, Bangkok is indeed more appealing than ever for queer travelers from around the globe.

EF Ultimate Break also recently introduced tours featuring the Full Moon Party, Songkran Festival, and Lantern Festivals: Yi Peng & Loy Krathong in Thailand.

“Thailand’s reputation as an LGBTQ-friendly destination inspired us to create tours that celebrate inclusivity while fostering meaningful connections with the local culture and community,” said Heather Leisman, the company’s president. “These experiences support LGBT owned businesses, highlight local production and heritage, and prioritize sustainability by working with local guides, restaurants, hotels, and excursion providers.”

Leisman praised the nation’s overall accepting attitude. “Thailand stands out as a beacon of inclusivity in Asia, where attitudes towards LGBTQ+ life can vary widely from country to country,” she said. “While many other Asian countries are still evolving in terms of legal and social acceptance, Thailand has long been known for its progressive attitudes and LGBTQ+ visibility.” As Bangkok embraces its role as Southeast Asia’s premier LGBTQ+ destination, this vibrant metropolis continues to evolve. The recent same-sex marriage legislation “is a huge win for Thailand and a big step forward,” said Phanpinit. “This is definitely something to celebrate, but we also know there’s still work to be done. We need to keep pushing for a society where everyone in the LGBTQ+ community feels totally accepted and respected. This new law is a great start, and it gives us a really solid base to build on.”

BANGKOK’S LEGENDARY APPEAL

The latest developments in this fascinating city only add to its legendary appeal. Beyond its vibrant LGBTQ+ scene, Bangkok captivates visitors with an irresistible blend of centuries-old traditions and modern energy. The city’s most iconic landmarks include the sprawling Grand Palace complex, home to the much-visited Emerald Buddha, and Wat Phra Chetuphon (commonly known as Wat Pho), where we admired the massive Reclining Buddha and treated ourselves to traditional Thai massages at the temple’s renowned massage school. Another must-see is Wat Arun, the Temple of Dawn, which rises majestically from the western bank of the Chao Phraya River, its spires gleaming at sunrise and sunset and beautifully illuminated at night.

Bangkok’s reputation as a culinary capital is also well-deserved; this is one city where I thoroughly enjoyed every meal, whether it was at humble street food stall or a Michelin-starred restaurant. We especially enjoyed our time at Supanniga Eating Room (392/25 26 Maharaj Road, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Phra Nakhon. Tel. +66-92-253- 9251. supannigaeatingroom.com), a Michelin venue right on the river that serves modern interpretations of traditional family recipes.

Other top-rated restaurants include Sae Phun (112 Mahannop Road, Sao Chingcha, Phra Nakhon. Tel. +66-61-994-7171), which is famous for its delicious chicken stew; Nusara (336 Maha Rat Road, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Phra Nakhon. Tel. +66-97-293-5549. nusarabkk.com), that has a lovely top-floor lounge; and Pad Thai Fai Ta Lu (115/5 Dinso Road, Bowon Niwet, Phra Nakhon. Tel. +66-89-811-1888. facebook.com/padthaifaitalu), a great place to enjoy (you guessed it) pad Thai.

Getting around Bangkok can be a wonderful, photo-worthy adventure. I love the modern BTS Skytrain and MRT subway systems, which provide efficient transport across the city and even to the main international airport. But no visit is complete without at

least one ride in a tuk-tuk, the three-wheeled vehicles that zip through traffic with breathtaking flair; just be sure to negotiate the

fare before getting in. We booked a night-time tuk-tuk tour via Airbnb that was especially fun.

The wide, churning Chao Phraya River, which serves as a crucial transportation artery for the entire city, is the setting for additional

transportation options that are equally memorable. Regular, scheduled ferry services are practical ways to get to many parts of the city, with the Chao Phraya Express Boat particularly useful for reaching riverside attractions. Dinner cruises and tour boats provide still more ways to experience the river and enjoy the lovely city views.

No matter where we went in Bangkok, we always found something interesting to see, do, taste, and experience.

