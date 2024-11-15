Wax Poetic with Edgewater Candles

The holidays may be the most fragrant season, and Edgewater Candles is glad to help enchant your senses. The LGBTQ-owned, Chicago-based candlemaker and apothecary uses 100 percent soy wax from the Midwest, with additive-free, non-toxic fragrances and all-cotton wicks for even candle burning. Expect elevated, modern fragrances that suit your favorite season, occasion, or happy place, from cedar-lavender or champagne, to sequoia jasmine or tomato leaf. Edgewater sells a variety of candles and travel tins, as well as bundles like the Fraser Fir Collection that includes a mason-jar candle, foaming hand soap, room and linen spray, and box of incense. P.S. Chicago locals can join candle making classes at Edgewater’s shop near Lincoln Square. $73. edgewatercandles.com

You May Also Enjoy