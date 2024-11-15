Home » Wax Poetic with Edgewater Candles

Wax Poetic with Edgewater Candles

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Kelsy Chauvin
by Kelsy Chauvin
Edgewater Candles

The holidays may be the most fragrant season, and Edgewater Candles is glad to help enchant your senses. The LGBTQ-owned, Chicago-based candlemaker and apothecary uses 100 percent soy wax from the Midwest, with additive-free, non-toxic fragrances and all-cotton wicks for even candle burning. Expect elevated, modern fragrances that suit your favorite season, occasion, or happy place, from cedar-lavender or champagne, to sequoia jasmine or tomato leaf. Edgewater sells a variety of candles and travel tins, as well as bundles like the Fraser Fir Collection that includes a mason-jar candle, foaming hand soap, room and linen spray, and box of incense. P.S. Chicago locals can join candle making classes at Edgewater’s shop near Lincoln Square. $73. edgewatercandles.com

You May Also Enjoy

 Life + Style — Special Effects

Special Effects Products for the Savvy Traveler

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

Related Articles

Get Carried Away

Great Gays Heat-Changing Mug

Smart Tags from Apple

Celebrate Pride In Antarctica

Snacks For A Good Cause from Beautiful Day

The Eyes Have It with Dagne Dover

Clutch These from Matteo NY

Editor's Pick

The Eldred Preserve | Sullivan Catskills, NY
by Our Editors
PASSPORT’s Favorite Books For Holiday Gifts 2024
by Jim Gladstone
Get Carried Away
by Kelsy Chauvin

For You

Why are Gay Vacations More Expensive?
by Our Editors
Camera Security
by Our Editors
NEW YORK ROAD TRIP BUFFALO TO NEW YORK CITY
by Our Editors

Conditions

New York
clear sky
47%
9.3mp/h
0%
64°F
66°
62°
63°
Mon
59°
Tue
54°
Wed
56°
Thu
49°
Fri
Passport Magazine Logo

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Tiktok Rss

© 2024 Passport Magazine — All Rights Reserved — NYC USA

Adblock Detected

Please support Passport Magazine by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.