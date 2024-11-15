Snacks For A Good Cause from Beautiful Day

Portable snacks are key for travelers, and Beautiful Day offers some of the best. Making award-winning granola bars and bags, as well as coffee and hummus, the company uses premium nuts, organic grains, high-protein seeds, Cape Cod cranberries, natural spices, and local honey and cane juice to mix and bake delicious granola. Its Seasonal Granola Gift Box makes a perfect present, with one granola bag plus three bars paired with craft-roasted coffee, and a card for easy gifting. From its Providence, Rhode Island base, Beautiful Day operates as a community-centric business, employing refugees who get trained with critical skills to enter the U.S. job market—so every purchase supports refugees, while celebrating choice local ingredients. $29. beautifuldayri.org

