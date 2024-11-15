Home » Snacks For A Good Cause from Beautiful Day

Snacks For A Good Cause from Beautiful Day

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Kelsy Chauvin
Beautiful Day Granola Gift Box

Portable snacks are key for travelers, and Beautiful Day offers some of the best. Making award-winning granola bars and bags, as well as coffee and hummus, the company uses premium nuts, organic grains, high-protein seeds, Cape Cod cranberries, natural spices, and local honey and cane juice to mix and bake delicious granola. Its Seasonal Granola Gift Box makes a perfect present, with one granola bag plus three bars paired with craft-roasted coffee, and a card for easy gifting. From its Providence, Rhode Island base, Beautiful Day operates as a community-centric business, employing refugees who get trained with critical skills to enter the U.S. job market—so every purchase supports refugees, while celebrating choice local ingredients. $29. beautifuldayri.org

