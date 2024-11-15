SHOP LIKE A LOCAL IN DALLAS, TEXAS!

With their understanding of the people and places that make Dallas an LGBTQ-welcoming destination, we asked Jason and Joe to share some of their favorite places to shop for unique products and gifts in The Big D.

Jason Hanna and Joe Riggs, a Dallas-based couple, are proud dads to twin boys born through surrogacy, and they’ve become influential voices in LGBTQ+ parenting. Their journey has been filled with both challenges and joys, from navigating Texas’s restrictive parentage laws, resulting in national media attention, to sharing the everyday moments on Instagram, @2_Dallas_Dads that define family life. Though they never set out to be role models, Jason and Joe have found meaning in sharing their story, hoping it can provide visibility and support for other LGBTQ+ families. Their focus is simple: raising happy, confident children and showing that families are defined by love above all else. In addition to normalizing same-sex families, they founded a 501(c)(3) charity, Teddy Bear Party, advocating for LGBTQ+ equality, social justice for all communities, and defeating cancer and life-threatening diseases. 2 Dallas Dads also serve as ambassadors of Dallas and represent the city at various LGBTQ events around the country, including Aspen Gay Ski Week and Sonoma Gay Wine Weekend. With their understanding of the people and places that make Dallas a LGBTQ-welcoming destination, we asked Jason and Joe to share some of their favorite places to shop for unique products and gifts in The Big D.

Which LGBTQ-owned shops do you recommend to your friends when they visit Dallas?

Our favorite starting point is the gayborhood, Oak Lawn. The main drag is Cedar Springs, home to the largest LGBT entertainment district in the country. There are fun, often very *cheeky*, LGBT owned stores including Outlines Menswear and Skivvies for your unmentionables, swimwear, activewear, as well as a night out on the town. These stores are definitely on the more playful side!

Moving off the strip, Urban Owl Boutique, located in Bishop Arts District, combines fashion and art with unique clothing, accessories, and gifts curated by local LGBT artists.

For local artwork, what are a few of the best galleries for people interested in distinctive works of art?

For a truly bold art fix, Liliana Bloch Gallery is the spot. Tucked in the Dallas Design District, it serves up provocative pieces with a side of social commentary. It is perfect for those who like their art to push buttons and spark conversation: thought-provoking, a little rebellious, and always unforgettable.

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is a powerful, must-visit spot for anyone who values stories of resilience, justice, and the fight for equality. While it’s more than a traditional gallery, its exhibits on human rights, including LGBT rights, make it incredibly relevant and moving. It dives deep into history’s toughest moments to inspire a better future—and let’s just say, you’ll leave with plenty to think about. Perfect for visitors looking for an impactful experience that goes way beyond typical sightseeing.

Since cowboy boots are a popular fashion accessory in Texas, what are the signature stores where you can buy the best quality pair?

Are we doing the Texas cowboy trope again? I think a lot of people are surprised at the true cosmopolitan feel of Dallas. We recently met an out-of-town friend for dinner and he was disappointed to be the only person in the restaurant trimmed out in cowboy wear. The reality is you are more likely to see Prada and Ferragamo than cowboy boots! But I get it, when in Rome…and when you are heading out to the iconic country gay bar, The Round-Up Saloon, a cowboy hat and boots just feels right.

For western wear, Wild Bill’s Western Store is an iconic downtown store in the historic West End for boots, hats and everything in between. For a higher end experience, Lucchese Bootmaker in North Park Center offers custom and classic designs for over 140 years. And for a hat experience, Garland, TX is the hat capital of the world where iconic brands like Stetson, Resistol are made by Hatco. You can even tour the Hatco factory!

What are some of your favorite markets in Dallas for finding great food, fun fashion, arts and crafts, or holiday gifts?

The Dallas Farmers Market is a classic! In the heart of downtown, it’s a lively spot to explore local produce, artisanal foods, handmade crafts, and unique home goods. Plus, the indoor shed has vendors with everything from tacos to Thai food.

For holiday gifts, Common Ground Games completely switches it up. Our twin boys are gamers, both on screens and at the kitchen table for our family game nights. Common Ground Games in Dallas has an amazing assortment of board games and video games to keep family game nights fresh, and competitive!

Where can you find the best sweet treats and delectable baked goods in Dallas?

Chocolate Secrets in Oak Lawn is THE spot for gourmet chocolate and fine wines. And you can leave your cowboy boots at home and be served one of the best Afternoon Teas Services in Dallas.

The Cake Bar is another local staple, with owner Tracy German serving up “cakes you grew up with,” with a Southern flair. The strawberry cake is one of the best sellers!

Designer labels for less? Where can we find the best clothes at discount prices in Dallas?

If you blew most of your budget already at NorthPark Mall, Out of the Closet Thrift Store is a fun place to find second-hand treasures, while also benefiting a great cause. The nationwide concept is in Dallas too, where you will feel great for two reasons: saving money, and 96 cents of every dollar made goes to AIDS Healthcare Foundation HIV prevention and treatment services.

What are some unique locally made products you would suggest visitors should bring back for their friends or family?

My first inclination was western wear, but authentic gear is so personal and should be customized to each person, so I recommend snagging some of Chocolate Secrets treats to bring back. They even have Texas themed confections like a chocolate cowboys, hats, stars, and boots.

I also love the merch from the legendary gay country bar, Round-Up Saloon. The Round-Up is world famous for our two-stepping and line dancing cowboys featured in Willie Nelson’s music videos, but don’t get caught off guard when the music switches to high energy pop. It’s the perfect metaphor for Dallas: you may think it’s all country, but she will surprise you!

