Tea lovers rejoice! With The Republic of Tea’s new travel tea press, you can take the luxury of loose leaf tea with you anywhere you go. No more cheap tea bags in a paper cup. Simply steep your tea and when you’re ready to drink, press down and the mug will hold the leaves at the bottom. The mug is double-walled and BPA-free, giving you a healthy and sustainable option to take hot tea with you on the go. $16.50. www.republicoftea.com

