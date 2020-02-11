Top Posts
Topo Travel Bag

Designed to be the only bag you’ll need when traveling, this may just be the best packing option for your next weekend getaway or overnight business trip. It’s perfect for backpacking, short getaways, and for those airlines who charge for a carry-on. Simply put everything in your personal item and skip the fee. As an added bonus, you can configure the straps, giving three options for carrying: backpack, messenger bag, or briefcase. $199. www.topodesigns.com

