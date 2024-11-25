Discover the historic Mandarin Oriental Savoy in Zurich, a luxurious urban sanctuary with a perfect location near Bahnhofstrasse and Lake Zurich.

On a recent trip to Zurich, my husband and I were excited to learn that Mandarin Oriental had opened a hotel in the heart of the city. Better yet, they had acquired the prestigious and historical Savoy Baur en Ville. Mandarin Oriental Savoy, Zurich is an intimate and stylish urban sanctuary located on the famous Paradeplatz. The iconic landmark combines modern design with classic charm and is the city’s oldest grand hotel, founded in 1838 by hotelier and visionary Johannes Baur. Overlooking the Paradeplatz and the historic Münsterhof square, the hotel sits just steps away from the Bahnhofstrasse with its exclusive shops, the charming Old Town, and beautiful Lake Zurich. With its enviable location, Mandarin Oriental Savoy, Zurich is within walking distance of the city’s key cultural offerings, leisure attractions, and the business district.

Our Corner Suite was perfect for two people needing to work. The large bedroom had a small writing desk where one of us could work, while the dining area provided a table and four chairs where we could also work or meet with colleagues. The dining room and wet bar provided a comfortable place to enjoy coffee or cocktails, and the balcony overlooking the Paradeplatz was great for people watching or a place to smoke. The hotel’s 44 rooms and 36 suites, many of them offering balconies, terraces, or private rooftops, fuse an elegant, contemporary design that contrasts with and complements the building’s architecture. Parisian interior designer Tristan Auer pays homage to the hotel’s rich history while seamlessly blending serene, contemporary style and comfort, creating an inviting home- away-from-home for its guests.

Mandarin Oriental Savoy, Zurich features some of the city’s largest suites, notably a spacious four-bedroom apartment spanning 2,960 square feet. A range of interconnecting rooms are ideally suited for families, creating an intimate sanctuary where you can relax and spend quality time together. Four categories of rooms are available: Superior Single, Superior Double, Deluxe, and Deluxe Terrace, with either city or courtyard views. The hotel’s ten suite categories are Junior, Junior Terrace, Zurich, Münsterhof, Corner, Orsini, Mandarin Rooftop, Baur, Paradeplatz Suite, and the Presidential Suite. Each offers distinct features such as unique design elements or spectacular views over city landmarks.

The five signature suites celebrate a color scheme where deep greens in wall- papers and carpets reflect surrounding mountain forests. Suites feature elegant touches such as a cocktail bar, built-in headboards, and spacious walk-in dressing areas. The Presidential Suite also expresses Tristan Auer’s mastery of color as brown, tobacco, and amber tones ensure a sense of calm and luxury. Rich brown tones turn into deep red in the dining room for a sense of allure, while a golden palette in the bedroom adds a touch of glamour and elegance. A bold, custom- made design desk and exclusive furniture brands such as Minotti and Poltrona Frau complete the look.

When it comes to food and wine, Mandarin Oriental Savoy, Zurich takes guests on a culinary journey where they can savor the global flavors in a variety of captivating dining venues. Intimate and sophisticated, ORSINI is a fine-dining Italian restaurant led by Consultant Chef Antonio Guida from the two Michelin- starred Seta restaurant at Mandarin Oriental, Milan. It showcases authentic Italian culinary traditions with a contemporary, international approach.

Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views from the new 1838 rooftop bar, which is open from April – September. Here, guests enjoy breathtaking panoramic views while enjoying craft cocktails and an exciting menu of Asian dishes. Reservations are a must at 1838 as it is very popular. We enjoyed a leisurely lunch with friends here on a beautiful summer day. The food is perfect for sharing, and quite delicious. We loved the Vietnamese spring rolls with herb and plum dip, and the Korean-style fried chicken with red chili paste or soy sauce-garlic and kimchi. For dessert, make sure to try the cheesecake in a glass with buttermilk, elder- flower foam, and strawberry sorbet.

The internationally-inspired Savoy Brasserie & Bar offers all-day dining and signature cocktails in a captivating atmosphere where an enticing menu blends refined flavors with classic Swiss dishes. For our vegan friends we recommend the plant-based Veganer Burger with a gluten- free bun, vegan cheese, house sauce, and the Vegane Poke Bowl with quinoa, soy- beans, cashew nuts, ginger, cucumber, cilantro, avocado, spring onions, sesame, and nori seaweed.

Thanks to a lively atmosphere inspired by the glamour of the Gatsby era, Savoy Brasserie & Bar fuses modernity with the allure of timeless opulence. An exclusive private dining room offers discrete seclusion, while in summer the outdoor terrace is the perfect place to socialize and enjoy dining and drinks al fresco. The artwork chosen specifically for Savoy Brasserie includes a luminous, fragile, transparent and poetic sculpture by established German artist Angela Glajcar that highlights the timeless beauty, sense of craft, and layers of history embedded in the hotel and its relationship to the lake and Zurich.

We have been visiting Zurich at least a couple of times annually for 25 years. Given its prime city center location, Mandarin Oriental Savoy, Zurich is a great choice for special occasions such as wed- dings, parties, and corporate functions. More than 7,500 square feet of event and conference spaces across ten fully- equipped contemporary venues include an historic protected Guildhall and a beautifully preserved grand ballroom. These exclusive settings were designed to make any occasion unforgettable. The grand ballroom, now restored to its former glory, exudes old-world charm with authentic stucco, mirrors, and beautiful high ceilings. A variety of Mandarin Oriental’s signature meeting packages are available, while a dedicated team of in-house planners and caterers are on call to make sure all of your events and meetings run smoothly. Now that we have experienced Mandarin Oriental Savoy, Zurich, we look forward to staying here when combining business and pleasure in one of our favorite cities in the world.

You may also enjoy