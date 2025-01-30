Cruising The Fjords Aboard the Queen Anne

Embark on a majestic Norwegian fjords cruise onboard Cunard’s Queen Anne and experience breathtaking landscapes, luxurious amenities and some of the finest meals at sea!

As soon as we learned that Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, would embark on a cruise through the Norwegian fjords we booked our cabin! The itinerary for our voyage had us boarding ship in Southampton, England and setting sail on a seven-night voyage calling at four unique ports in Norway: Haugesund, Nordfjordeid, Geiranger, and Bergen.

Well-known for its majestic fjords, Norway is home to a remarkable coastline with numerous waterfalls and vibrant forests, which we had a chance to experience up close from the ship as well as on daily excursions. Our accommodation for this voyage was a Princess Grill Suite located on Deck 4, midship. The location provided easy access to the various dining and entertainment options onboard, as well as smooth exit and entry to the various ports of call.

Our suite featured a comfy king-size bed, writing desk, sofa, private balcony, fully-stocked mini-bar, and a compact bathroom with walk-in shower. When it came time to eat, our first choice was always the Princess Grill restaurant, where the culinary crew made sure we had everything we needed, including perfectly crafted and chilled vodka martinis every night before dinner

Evenings are a particularly grand affair, with the theater of tableside serving inspiring a greater sense of occasion. Your table for dinner is reserved throughout your voyage, with no need to book; simply take your seat whenever you wish, between 6:30 and 9 P.M.

Dining at the Princess Grill restaurant is included in your fare if you’re staying in one of the Princess Grill Suites. Relaxed dress is welcomed at breakfast and lunch, and smart attire (jacket optional) after 6 P.M., except on Gala Evenings when more formal wear is appreciated. You’ll also find a comprehensive selection of continental and cooked dishes ready to rouse you each morning, while lunchtime features a delicious four course menu alongside lighter options.

Our servers most nights were Jess or Hazel, who made us feel right at home during the voyage. They were happy to recommend their favorite dishes, as well as the nightly specials. Some of our best liked appetizers included the grapefruit, radish and dill, and the Loch Fyne traditional smoked salmon. For entrees, we often went with the grilled New York strip steak au poivre with green peppercorn and brandy sauce, or the Scandinavian Arctic Char with buttered cucumber, new potatoes, and Hollandaise sauce.

Make sure to try some of their delectable desserts, including coffee par fait with espresso foam, deep fried chocolate ganache, cardamom mascar pone, pulled coffee tuile, and poached pearsablé biscuits and a caramel ginger butter sauce.

If you want to order a special dessert, leave room for the cherries jubilee or the bananas (or peach) flambé. These tableside flaming creations were prepared for us by Graham who delighted in making the tastiest flambé with the highest flames!

When it comes to entertainment, Queen Anne has some of the best offerings at sea. During our trip one of the featured shows (direct from its triumph in the West End where it won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy) was Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), a unique retelling of Jane Austen’s love story, brought to Cunard by acclaimed theatre producer David Pugh. Show Creator, Isobel McArthur says: “Guests on board Queen Anne coming to see Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) can expect a theatre show that is deeply affectionate towards the iconic Jane Austen original, with a few new elements thrown in to persuade even the biggest skeptic of ‘period drama’ to start swooning at Mr. Darcy. This version of the original rom-com is Pride & Prejudice, but told by the servants—with karaoke! It is a big-hearted, dynamic ensemble piece where those who normally just serve the tea are suddenly playing every part.

Cunard has also announced a three-year partnership with the British Film Institute, the UK’s lead organization for film, TV, and the moving image. The collaboration will see a curated program of short films and beloved blockbusters shown exclusively on the outdoor screen in The Pavilion aboard Queen Anne.

The Pavilion, the open-air oasis on the top deck of Queen Anne, will be showing 10 films every month on the cinematic LED screen. The specially selected films will also be shown in guests’ staterooms.

As a multi-purpose space, The Pavilion boasts a specially designed glass dome roof that retracts in warmer climates. Inspired by beautiful glasshouses, it is the ideal spot for getting lost in a book or enjoying a dip in the pool by day and for meeting new friends over a glass of wine in the evening.

Other entertainment options on board Queen Anne include Bright Lights Society, a new show bar inspired by historic, bold electric light installations and colors. Here you are invited to share an evening of wonder up close, in the hands of a witty and charismatic host. By day and by night, the Royal Court Theater brings world-class entertainment to the high seas. Experience new in-house productions and critically acclaimed shows fresh from Broadway and the West End, or enjoy award winning Cunard Insights talks that provide the perfect opportunity to learn something new from experts in the worlds of sport, music, and much more. In the Queens Room engaging activities include the Cunard Signature Afternoon Tea as well as an ever-changing variety of engaging group activities. After dark on selected nights, spectacular Gala Evenings and world class cabaret artists await. Here you can discover Queens Room Live, the home of live music and performances from musicians every night of your voyage.

Food and wine play a big part in making a cruise memorable and enjoyable, so when it comes to culinary delights the chefs aboard the Queen Anne aim to please. Cunard also recently announced an exclusive partnership with two Michelin-starred chef, Michel Roux who is working alongside Cunard’s culinary development chefs to create an exclusive gala menu for the Queens Grill restaurant on Queen Anne, plus a new menu for Cunard’s fleet-wide pub, the Golden Lion. New dining venues are always a pleasure to experience, and available on Queen Anne, Aji Wa, Aranya, Sir Samuels, and Tramonto offer guests more choice than ever before. These original venues aboard the luxury cruise line’s newest ship are alternative evening dining options, available at an extra charge, that complement the inclusive fare options offered for lunch or dinner in Tramonto and the Golden Lion pub.

A brand-new concept for Cunard, Aji Wa will feature creative Japanese cuisine influenced by the seasons of the year, featuring sushi and an a la carte menu for lunch and dinner, with an additional option to participate in a special Omikase “chef’s choice” tasting menu in the evening.

In another new taste direction for Cunard, Aranya takes guests on a journey through the rich spice flavors of India with menus curated by experts in their field. It’s a multi-sensory experience, from the vibrancy of the flavors to the luxurious interiors which includes stunning floor-to-ceiling windows for magnificent views while dining.

The epitome of a high-end steakhouse, Sir Samuels showcases the very best of British and Australian beef and seafood, complemented by an exceptional wine program. Selected for their provenance, steaks are of the highest quality and seared to perfection. Alongside a vast array of beef options, there are also be a wide range of fish and seafood dishes. Add to this the fact that all the produce has been sourced responsibly and you have a winning combination of menu options.

For lovers of Mediterranean food, Tramonto has a menu full of fresh flavors and an opportunity for guests to dine alfresco while watching the sun set on a warm summer evening. Inspired by fresh Mediterranean flavors, with a sprinkling of African and Arabic influences, Tramonto offers simple and authentic dishes that pay homage to Europe’s sunshine region.

In addition to the exciting culinary and entertainment experiences onboard Queen Anne, we appreciated the spa and wellness options when it came time to relax and be pampered. The on board spa, Mareel Wellness & Beauty is designed to indulge the senses and soothe body, mind, and spirit. Let your stress melt away in the steam bath or sauna, feel reinvigorated in the cold room and Himalayan salt sauna, and find a sense of weightless relaxation as you float in the thermal pool. After a swim or steam, enjoy the therapeutic benefits of the thermal loungers. Here you can close your eyes and absorb the peaceful atmosphere.

When it comes to treatments, the choices are plentiful. Become one of the first to experience cryo-body therapy while at sea, which uses controlled cooling and thermoshock to eliminate toxins and firm skin. Perhaps you’ll indulge in a little skincare with micro-needling and biotech facials on offer. For active recovery the skilled therapists offer the ancient practice of cupping to relieve muscular pain, or the latest leg compression technology to improve circulation. With wellness workshops, luxuriant surroundings, and our state-of-the-art services, the Mareel Wellness & Beauty spa provides a plethora of revitalization experiences.

With all the activities and amenities on board Queen Anne, we never wanted to leave the ship. However, Cunard provides an extensive list of exciting excursions that we couldn’t resist and that made exploring the Norwegian fjords an incredible experience. Our first port of call was Haugesund. This region of Norway extends from the open sea in the west to the fjords and mountains in the east. Here you can walk in the Vikings’ footsteps, visit the islands of Rovaer and Utsira, and see perpendicular mountains and cascading waterfalls in the beautiful Akrafjord. This used to be the home of the Viking kings and the base of power for Harald Fairhair, the first King of Norway. It is also where Norway’s national monument, Haraldshau gen, stands proud on what is believed to be Harald Fairhair’s burial site.

Haugesund, which is the regional home of more than 100,000 people, has everything you need: art, culture, shopping, restaurants, and charming cafés. Festivals and cultural events take place all year round, with the two biggest festivals, Sildajazz jazz festival and the Norwegian International Film Festival Haugesund being held every August.

The next day we arrived early in the morning in Nordfjordeid. The west coast of Norway comprises a labyrinth of inlets and fjords, and amongst this enchanting terrain lies Nordfjordeid, a town boasting an abundance of natural beauty and fascinating history.

Nordfjordeid brings opportunities to discover many extraordinary sights and attractions. As well as the picturesque streets of the old town, you’ll find unique and contrasting architecture at the modern opera house and at the Eid Church, a pretty, wooden building erected in 1849.

If you’d rather stay closer to nature, there are many memorable vistas to behold in the Nordfjordeid area including from nearby hiking trails. A little further afield, striking mountains, vibrant green valleys, lakes, and glaciers all await your exploration. Europe’s deepest lake, Hornindalsvatnet, is around a ten-minute drive away. Take on one of the rewarding hikes at Mount Hoven, for unparalleled views of the surroundings, or maybe choose the gondola, Loen Skylift, that makes light work of the 3,317 feet.

One of the most beautiful ports of call during our cruise was Geirangerfjord. Here you’ll discover the Seven Sisters, Geiranger’s magnificient waterfalls. With an average fall of around 820 feet, the seven waterfalls dramatically descend into the fjords making an impressive sight. The legend surrounding this natural landmark is an epic tale of love and loss, as seven sisters who were all unmarried continue to weep their tears.

Geirangerfjord is a UNESCO-listed area in Fjord Norway. With a hiking trail passing behind Storseterfossen waterfall, several hundred meters up on the mountainside, keen sightseers can embark on a steep yet rewarding hike for unparalleled views.

To better appreciate the area, including the fjords and the nearby glacier, we signed up for Cunard’s Geirangerfjord Helicopter Adventure. Our scheduled excursion began at 10A.M. and the helicopter company van was waiting for us up at the dock. The morning fog had not yet lifted, so we had to drive about 30-minutes up the mountain to board the helicopter. Sitting in a green pasture was our small red chopper. The six of us from the ship were quickly given safety instructions and then we were off.

As the fog clung stubbornly to the fjords below, our pilot decided to take us to see the glaciers. As we climbed higher and higher, the stunning vistas all around us were otherworldly. Crystal clear lakes sur rounded by peaks of snow and ice, and miles upon miles of sometimes barren cliffs without access except by helicopter. With our up close view of this natural wonder, needless to say, we were all mesmerized. Later, after we landed, our pilot informed us that on a clear day, or in the afternoon when there is less chance of fog, there is a heliport right near the ship.

The final port of call before Queen Anne headed back to Southampton, was Bergen, Norway’s second largest city. We have always wanted to visit Bergen, and we were not disappointed, except for only having one day to explore this fascinating and beautiful destination.

As a European City of Culture and World Heritage City, Bergen offers world-class experiences and culture. Located in the heart of the fjords, Bergen is also the ideal for it’s combination of nature, culture, and culinary offerings. With the ship docked nearby, we strolled into town and began exploring the sites.

Just a stone’s throw away is the lively Fish Market which has been providing the locals with fresh seafood since 1276! Today, it is one of Norway’s most visited outdoor markets, and also offers fresh fruit, vegetables, handicrafts, and souvenirs.

The area near the harbor is home to the very first buildings in Bergen in the area called Bryggen, a World Heritage Site. We loved walking through this neighborhood, admiring the ancient architecture, and discovering unique shops and cafes, including Fincken (fincken.no), Bergen’s first, longest living, and only official fulltime queer hangout.

Before or after exploring the city, get a bird’s eye view of the area by taking the Floibanen funicular (floyen.no/en) to the top of Mount Floyen. Check out the spectacular view of the city, play in the Troll Forest, or walk exciting nature trails. The Floibanen funicular features two carriages that have transported people to the mountain for over 100 years. The tour starts in the heart of Bergen city center and takes you to the top in approximately six minutes. There you will get a spectacular panoramic view over the city, fjord, and mountains.

One of our greatest experience on board Queen Anne was taking a tour of the bridge and getting to meet Captain Inger Klein Thorhauge. Cunard’s first female Captain, Thorhauge started her career in 1997 as Second Officer on board Cunard’s Vistafjord before becoming Captain of Queen Victoria in 2010. Originally from the Faroe Islands, her career with the company has seen her travel the world many times over as captain of Queen Victoria and more recently Queen Elizabeth. “I am very proud to be Cunard’s first female captain, but to be named as the first captain of Queen Anne is the greatest honor. It means the absolute world to me to be a part of the next chapter of Cunard,” she said.

Her love for sailing, Queen Anne, and her passengers and crew was evident from the moment we were introduced. When she asked us which Cunard ship was our favorite, we told her Queen Victoria. She looked at us and smiled knowingly: “Just wait until you experience Queen Anne!”

