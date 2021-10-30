Top Posts
Home Hotels + Resorts DREAMSCAPE: CLIFF HOUSE, CAPE NEDDICK, MAINE

DREAMSCAPE: CLIFF HOUSE, CAPE NEDDICK, MAINE

Cliff House Vape, Neddick, Maine

CLIFF HOUSE
CAPE NEDDICK, MAINE
The historic Cliff House resort dates back to 1872 and has been a popular New England retreat for over 100 years. Guestrooms include large showers, King size beds, amenities by the small-batch artisan body care company, Red Flower, and stunning balconies overlooking the ocean. Guests can indulge at the resort’s spa, which takes influence from the Atlantic Ocean and the pristine Maine wilderness by using botanicals with natural healing properties like sea kelp, local raw honey, green tea, and woodland herbs. The resort’s premier dining establishment (Cliff House has four in total) is the Tiller Restaurant, which also takes its inspiration from the Maine coast. Diners can enjoy New England classics like raw oysters, fresh-caught fish, and of course, lobster. Offsite excursions include nearby golf courses, boat tours, hiking, and more. But the real star of the show is the view from Cliff House. The resort sits on a cliff, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. During your visit, be sure to reserve some time to simply lounge atop the cliff, basking in the beauty of the sea. Rooms start at $889 per night. 591 Shore Road, Cape Neddick, Maine. Tel: 833-206-1351. www.cliffhousemaine.com

You May Also Like:

Dreamscape:  Four Seasons Paris

Dreamscape: Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, France

Palm Springs Clothing Optional Hotels

Feel Free In Palm Springs With Clothing-Optional Hotels

Design Hotels Around The World

Design Hotels Around the World

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Chef Bobby Barker, the Inn at Crystal Lake

Food and Wine: Chef Bobby Barker

September 15, 2021
The Stanford Inn by the Sea, Mendocino, California

Dreamscape: The Stanford Inn by the Sea, Mendocino County

September 13, 2021
Design Hotels Around the World

Design Hotels Around the World

September 8, 2021
Brian Crawford - Kimper Sawyer Hotel in Sacramento, California

Passport Concierge: Brian Crawford, Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, Sacramento, California

August 24, 2021
Penthouse View from the George V Paris

Dreamscape: Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, France

August 12, 2021
Couple sitting at one of the pools at the Palm Springs Hotels

Feel Free In Palm Springs With Clothing-Optional Hotels

June 28, 2021
Ace Bailey, Hotel Valley Ho, Scottsdale, Arizona

Passport Concierge: Ace Bailey, Hotel Valley Ho, Scottsdale Arizona

May 20, 2021