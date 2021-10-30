DREAMSCAPE: CLIFF HOUSE, CAPE NEDDICK, MAINE

CLIFF HOUSE

CAPE NEDDICK, MAINE

The historic Cliff House resort dates back to 1872 and has been a popular New England retreat for over 100 years. Guestrooms include large showers, King size beds, amenities by the small-batch artisan body care company, Red Flower, and stunning balconies overlooking the ocean. Guests can indulge at the resort’s spa, which takes influence from the Atlantic Ocean and the pristine Maine wilderness by using botanicals with natural healing properties like sea kelp, local raw honey, green tea, and woodland herbs. The resort’s premier dining establishment (Cliff House has four in total) is the Tiller Restaurant, which also takes its inspiration from the Maine coast. Diners can enjoy New England classics like raw oysters, fresh-caught fish, and of course, lobster. Offsite excursions include nearby golf courses, boat tours, hiking, and more. But the real star of the show is the view from Cliff House. The resort sits on a cliff, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. During your visit, be sure to reserve some time to simply lounge atop the cliff, basking in the beauty of the sea. Rooms start at $889 per night. 591 Shore Road, Cape Neddick, Maine. Tel: 833-206-1351. www.cliffhousemaine.com

