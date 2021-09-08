Design Hotels Around the World

More travelers than ever before are embracing culturally immersive spaces that offer unique and innovative design interpretations. The world’s leading interior designers, architects, and artists are turning to the hospitality industry for inspiration. There’s never been a better time for design-centric travelers to experience these creations, where new and restored hotels showcase a keen sense of style. The following properties represent the spectrum of design-focused hotels around the world.

La Peer Hotel sits at the heart of West Hollywood’s Design District, proving that the pulsating beat of gay nightlife and curated art and fashion make perfect bedfellows. In Copenhagen, The Radisson Collection Royal Hotel (originally designed by Arne Jacobson) is perhaps the benchmark property by which all others are measured. Asheville’s Foundry Hotel embraces the mountain town’s industrial roots, while the Times Square EDITION reminds visitors that sophistication and serenity can exist beyond the hustle of New York City. A trip to the countryside can also provide such niceties, such as at Heckfield Place, a Georgian manor in Hampshire, England with lush gardens and grounds you’ll never want to leave.

Each property, unique in its conception and surroundings, offers more than just a room to rest one’s head. Don’t be shy about asking for a tour, or dining in the hotel. When there’s so much to explore and experience in your hotel, you’ll want to savor every moment you are there.

KIMPTON LA PEER HOTEL

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA

West Hollywood’s design district has become an epicenter for boundarypushing designers, from the early days of Herman Miller and Phyllis Morris to today’s prominent designers such as Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Michael Smith, and Peter Dunham.

The La Peer Hotel (627 N. La Peer Dr., Tel: 213-296-3038, www.lapeerhotel.com), designed by Icelandic-born Gulla Jónsdóttir, is a living tribute to West Hollywood’s design sensibility. Jónsdóttir’s architecture and design firm has created an urban oasis that draws inspiration from the city’s history as an enclave for artists, bohemians, and progressive thinkers.

“Imagine a space where art, music, fashion, poetry, film and architecture intertwine to a cacophony of spatial harmony,” suggests Jónsdóttir. “With this project, we took design cues from our neighbors—from fashion to high-end furniture, artists, and poets—in addition to the array of creative visitors who gather from all over the world. By collaborating with a number of artists, the space is alive with their creative energies, arousing a sense of stylish curiosity.”