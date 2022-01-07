World Eats: Recipes from St. Louis, Missouri

While checking out the best restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri we were able bring back some recipes too! If you can’t make the trip, try these at home!

CASA DON ALFONSO

Anti-aging Green Pea Soup

(1) White onion; diced

2 ¼ cups Fresh Green Peas

2 teaspoons salt

1/3 cup of extra virgin olive oil

8 cups vegetable stock

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onions and salt and sauté until transparent. Add green peas and vegetable stock, simmer until peas are softened. Once softened take half of the soup out of the pot and either blend using an immersion blender or standard blender until smooth. Return puree to the pot with remaining soup, adjust seasoning to taste.

To serve, top the soup with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and slices of freshly grilled or toasted bread as well as herbs like rosemary, dried chili peppers and basil to taste.

163 Cocktail

Route 163 is a scenic route in Italy. From Naples to Sorrento, the 163 mile route will take you on the most beautiful drive filled with lavender fields, olive and lemon trees, and rosemary fields.

4 oz prosecco

.5 oz limoncello

.5 oz rosemary simple syrup

Serve: Coupe Glass

Mix the limoncello and rosemary syrup with ice in a mixing glass. Stir and pour into glass, top with prosecco. Garnish with a small sprig of rosemary.

Grandmother’s Ziti

1/2 lb dried ziti pasta

¼ cup parsley plus garnish

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

4 anchovy filets in olive oil

1 teaspoon chili flakes

3 garlic cloves

20 cherry tomatoes (quartered)

sea salt

½ cup diced ½ inch croutons

* Drop ziti into boiling salted water (7 minutes)

* In a saute pan, warm up evoo and add garlic, cook until golden

* Remove cloves from pan

* Add anchovies, melt filets using spoon if needed; away from the stove, add chili pepper

* Add cherry tomatoes, salt and add some pasta water, cook 2 min to al dente;

* Add pasta into sauce with chopped parsley and bread crumbs

* Toss with spoon to coat the pasta

Garnish with parsley leaves and drizzle of EVOO

Cinder House

Honey Mango Lamb Ribs

Says Chef Gerard Craft: “I hope to evoke a sense of comfort from simple, fresh ingredients. The lamb ribs are one of my favorite items on the menu; they are every bit as tasty as lamb chops, but often less expensive and thought to be a more flavorful with extra marbling. I would venture to say they are generally overlooked in favor of more popular cuts of meat.” Whether served at a special dinner or a casual backyard barbecue, this recipe for impossibly tender lamb ribs is the perfect new recipe to try at home this summer.

Lamb Marinade

Lamb Ribs 5lbs

Fresh lime juice 6 cups

Soy sauce 2.5 cups

Scallions, thinly sliced 1 cup

Minced fresh ginger 1.5 cups

Minced jalapeno ½ cup

3 sprigs of fresh rosemary

Break racks into half – four bones per portion.

In a large baking dish or stock pot, submerge the ribs in the marinade and allow to sit in the refrigerator overnight.

Remove from marinade, wrap racks in plastic wrap and then tinfoil.

Preheat oven to 275 degrees, place wrapped ribs on a cookie sheet. Cook in oven at 275 degrees for 1 hour. Remove from oven and allow wrapped ribs to come to room temperature.

Do not remove from the tinfoil during the cooling process.

Mango Honey Glaze

1 tbsp green peppercorns

1 tbsp coriander

1 tbsp anise seed

4 cups mango nectar

2 cups honey

Heat a medium skillet over medium-high, add green peppercorns, coriander and anise – stir often and toast until they are aromatic (about 1 minute).

Stir in mango nectar and cook without stirring until the liquid is reduced by half (about 8 minutes).

Remove from heat, pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Stir in honey and set aside.

Do not refrigerate. Mixture needs to stay at room temperature.

Preheat grill to 500°F and up. Unwrap lamb ribs and discard plastic and foil. Once grill is hot, place lambs ribs on the grill. Hold rosemary springs together (like a brush). Brush on honey mango mixture. Grill lamb ribs for approximately 6 minutes, rotating once- creating a lightly charred crust on the fattier side.

Remove from grill. Transfer lamb to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes.

Peacemaker

Maine Style Lobster Roll Recipe

4 1.25 lb. Lobsters

.5 c Mayonnaise (either homemade or Dukes)

2 T Chives thin sliced

1 Lemon

2 t salt

1 Loaf of Brioche

Take a 1.25 lb. Lobster and remove claws and tail from the carapace. Bring a pot of salted water (1 cup salt per gallon of water) to a boil. Cook claws for 8 minutes and tails for 7 minutes. Cool in ice bath and remove the meat from the shell. Clean the meat as necessary and cut into 1 inch pieces.

Season lobster with lemon and salt. Add your mayonnaise and chive; mix thoroughly. Taste and add salt if needed.

Cut brioche into slabs about 2 inches wide, 3 inches tall, and 5 inches long. Cut a slit in the brioche careful not to cut too deep and to each end without going through. Toast each side of the bread.

Weigh about 4 oz. of your lobster meat and place in warm bread.

Serves 8

Pho Grand

Pork and Shrimp Spring Rolls

2 oz boiled vermicelli noodles

1 cup shredded vegetable mixture (lettuce, cilantro, bean sprouts, thai basil, green onion).

1 package thin rice paper wrap

Add your protein of choice; we use roasted pork and boiled shrimp.

Chive for garnish

Soften rice paper wrap in a shallow pan of hot water until pliable, but not soggy.

Fill wrap with vermicelli noodles, vegetable mixture, and protein of choice.

Roll the bottom edge of the rice paper over the fillings in a compact manner.

Fold in the left and right edges like you would a burrito. Roll upwards.

Before closing, garnish with chive.