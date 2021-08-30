World Eats: Provincetown, MA Recipes

World Eats Provincetown Recipes

Check out these three savory recipes from some of our favorite Provincetown eateries! Direct from the chefs that created them!

Relish

Mediterranean Farro & Tofu Grain Bowl

Marinated Tofu

1 pound extra firm tofu

2 tbsp warm water

2 tsp white miso

4 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp dried oregano

Drain and slice tofu into 6 equal slices, press tofu between paper towel to get rid of excess liquid (30 minutes)

Whisk together all the other ingredients

Pour ½ marinade into shallow container and place tofu on top. Pour remaining marinade over tofu. Let marinate overnight and it will keep up to days in refrigerator.

Farro Salad

1 cup farrow (rinsed and cooked in three cups water till al dente) drain and let cool

15oz can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

3 tbsp diced red onion

3 tbsp, diced red bell pepper

½ cup chopped sundried tomatoes

½ cup kalamata olives sliced in half

1 tbsp capers

2 tbsp sliced pepperoncini

3-4 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

Combine all ingredient in bowl, check for seasoning

To serve

Place some greens in individual serving bowls, spinach or baby kale work nicely

Add scoop of farrow salad and top with 1 piece of marinated tofu sliced in half

Note if keeping the farrow salad overnight, check before serving, you might need to add a bit more olive oil.

The Pointe

Sautéed Halibut

Seven ounces of fresh local halibut, sautéed and served with parmesan risotto (Arborio rice, butter and parmesan cheese) with fresh English pea sauce (peas, chicken stock and butter)

Halibut:

In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add oil. Season the fish with salt and pepper and add to the pan. Sear the fish for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, add parsley remove the halibut from the pan to a serving platter.

Risotto: (Makes about 4 servings)

5 cups (about) canned low-salt chicken broth

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter

1 1/2 cups finely chopped onion

1 1/2 cups arborio rice

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup White Wine

½ cup Cream

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in heavy medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add onion; sauté until very tender but not brown, about 15 minutes. Increase heat to medium. Add rice and stir 1 minute. Add 1 1/2 cups warm broth, white wine. Boil gently until broth is absorbed, stirring frequently. Add another 1 cup broth; stir until broth is absorbed. Add remaining 2 1/2 cups broth, 1/2 cup at a time, allowing broth to be absorbed before adding more and stirring frequently until rice is tender and mixture is creamy, about 25 minutes. Stir in ½ cup cream and 1 cup grated cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to bowl.

English Pea Sauce: (Makes about 4 servings)

1 cup of English Peas

1 cups of Chicken Stock

1 teaspoon of butter

Bring Chicken Stock and English Peas to boil, puree, strain and add butter.

The Lobster Pot

Pan Roasted Lobster with Leek and Fine Herb Butter Sauce (Serves Two)

1 tablespoon soybean oil

Black Pepper

Two 1 1/2 lbs. lobsters, cut in half

3/4 cup brandy

1 tablespoon shallots, pureed

1 cup white wine

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

3/4 cup heavy cream

3/4 cup butter, unsalted, cold & cut into chips

1/4 leek, very finely diced & sauteed

2 tablespoons mixed herbs such as basil, tarragon, chervil, parsley, chives

2 tablespoons chili sauce

Method:

1. Heat a very large sauté pan to the smoking stage. It should be one that can be transferred to an oven. A roasting pan can be used.

2. Add the oil and place the lobsters in, shell side down.

3. Sear the lobsters for about 30 seconds, then take the pan away from the stove and add the brandy. Return it to the stove and ignite the brandy. STAND BACK because there will be a big fire. Then place the whole pan in a 450 degree oven for about 5-10 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, in a small pot, reduce the shallots, wine and wine vinegar to 2 tablespoons.

5. Add the cream and reduce that until it coats the back of a spoon.

6. Add the leeks, herbs and the chili sauce.

7. Reduce the heat to low and whisk in the butter a little at a time.

8. Season with salt & pepper.

9. To serve, spoon some of sauce onto your plates and then place the lobster on the sauce.