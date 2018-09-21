Best Southern Biscuits & Gravy from Trina Gregory-Propst

Direct from chef Trina Gregory-Propst of S7even Bites in Orlando we offer you this recipe for yummy southern-style biscuits and sausage gravy.

Biscuits

1 1/2 cup All Purpose Flour

1 cup Self Rise Flour

1 TBSP Baking Powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 TBSP sugar

2 sticks chilled unsalted butter cubes

1 cup Buttermilk

In a large bowl, put all dry ingredients together & whisk to incorporate before cutting in cold butter Cut in chilled butter into pea size pieces then make a well in the middle of the flour butter mixture and pour the buttermilk in the middle , fold the flour/butter mix onto the top and then gently Incorporate all the mixture together.

Sprinkle AP flour on the surface of the counter and place combined dough on surface and lightly sprinkle top with flour and then roll to approximately 1 inch thick.

With a round 3” cookie cutter cut out biscuits and place on lightly greased cookie sheet ( if you don’t have a cookie cutter , a drinking glass will work as a cutter as well) Bake at 375 for 15-17 minutes should look golden brown on top

Sausage Gravy

1# breakfast Sausage

1/2 stick unsalted butter

1/3 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp granulated Garlic

S/P to taste

3-4 cups whole milk

On medium heat In non stick pan brown and cook through breakfast sausage, remove from pan and set aside in a bowl.

In same pan with sausage drippings add half stick of butter and melt it completely then add thyme, garlic and salt & pepper and stir together , when completely incorporated add flour and whisk together to make a roux turn heat to low and cook roux for approximately 1 minute.

Add 3 cups of milk and whisk together until all traces of roux disappear bring milk and flour mixture to boil , gravy will start to thicken… if it is too thick slowly add additional milk.

Then add back in the cooked sausage and let it heat through

Split biscuit, top with sausage gravy & enjoy y’all!