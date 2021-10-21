World Eats | Recipes From Naples Florida

While checking out the best restaurants in Naples, Florida we were able to get 7 great recipes too! If you can’t make the trip, try these at home!

The Local Chef Jeff Mitchell

Fattoush Salad

1 cup Spinach

1 oz Shaved Carrot

1 oz Shaved Cabbage

2 oz Diced Tomato

1 oz Diced Bell Pepper

1 oz Diced Red Onion

2 OZ Pita Chips (Dried in Oven)

pinch of Mint/Pinch of Dill/pinch Parsley

1/2 oz dressing

pinch of salt

Dressing

1 qt sherry vin

1 qt grapeseed

½ T black pepper

2 T salt

2 T zaatar

2 LG ripe tomatoes

3 oz lemon juice

Add ingredients except oil into vita mix and blend slowly adding oil

Vegan Risotto

Serves 8 to 10

2 Qt Arborio Rice

1 Large Onion Diced

2 T Garlic Minced

1 Cup Grapeseed Oil

1 T Saffron Threads

Step 1: Sautee Onion and then Garlic in Grapeseed Oil until Translucent and raw garlic notes are gone. Add RINSED/Drained Arborio Rice Coat in oil and sautee for a few minutes.

Step 2:

Add 1 Qt white Wine and 1 Qt Water and Saffron Threads and allow to simmer while stirring regularly.

Step 3: After liquid is Soaked up add 2 qts of water and stir. Add 2 T Salt

Step 4: After Liquid is Soaked up add 2 Quarts of Water and Stir. Add

1 Cup Red Bell Pepper Diced

1 Bu Scallion Whites Sliced/Reserve Green for Later

Stir until liquid is dissolved.

Step 5:

Lay out 2 Pieces of Parchment paper on a sheet tray and Dump contents on sheet tray and spread out.

Scallion Greens

2 small diced Zucchini

Top Risotto on sheet pan with scallions and Zucchini

BHA BHA Persian Bistro

Ginger-Apricot Shrimp

Serves 2

Ingredients

12 dried apricot halves

12 pitted dried plums (prunes)

2/3 cup (or more) low-salt chicken broth

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon mango chutney, large pieces chopped

2 teaspoons tamarind concentrate

1 teaspoon sugar

1 1/4 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/4 teaspoons curry powder

1 1/4 teaspoons garlic powder

1 /2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 Cup thinly sliced white onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon chopped peeled fresh ginger

1/2 cup matchstick-size strips peeled carrot

16 uncooked large shrimp, peeled, deveined

1 green onion, chopped

Step 1

Place apricots and plums in small heatproof bowl. Add enough boiling water to cover. Let stand 15 minutes to soften. Drain and quarter all fruit.

Step 2

Meanwhile, mix 2/3 cup broth with soy sauce, mango chutney, tamarind concentrate, and sugar in small bowl. Whisk cumin, curry powder, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper in another small bowl. DO AHEAD: Fruit, broth mixture, and spice blend can be made 2 hours ahead. Let stand separately at room temperature.

Step 3

Heat vegetable oil in heavy large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and ginger and sauté 30 seconds. Add apricots, plums, and carrot; sauté until onion begins to brown, about 1 minute. Add shrimp and spice blend, stirring to coat. Cook until shrimp are pink on both sides but still uncooked in center, about 2 minutes. Add broth mixture; cover and cook until shrimp are just opaque in center, about 1 minute, adding more broth by tablespoonfuls if sauce is too thick. Transfer to serving bowl. Sprinkle with green onion and serve.

Bistro 821

Seafood Risotto

Basic Risotto

1 Cup Arborio Rice

1 cup Dry White Wine

1 qt Simmering Shrimp or light Chicken Broth

4 cloves of Garlic chopped fine

2 Shallots chopped fine

1 medium onion diced

1 tbsp Olive Oil

1 Tbsp Butter

Splash of heavy cream.

Salt and pepper to taste

In a thick bottomed pot melt the butter with the olive oil and add the chopped onions. Cook on medium heat until translucent. Add the Garlic and Shallots and continue to cook for another minute. No need to caramelize the onions. Add the cup of Arborio Rice and toss over medium heat until the rice is toasted. About 1-2 minutes.

Next pour in the wine and stir with a wooden spoon. Cook on medium heat until almost dry. Add the dash of cream and 1 cup of hot broth.

Stir until nearly dry. Repeat step 2 times.

Carefully spread the Risotto onto a sheet tray and let it cool.

To finish the dish:

Suggested Seafood:

Shrimp, Scallops, Diced Fish, crab meat or lobster tail

Heat up a large saute pan with medium high heat. Add a teaspoon of olive oil and when it is hot quickly sauté a 1/2 teaspoon of Shallot and Garlic. Add the seafood you like and glaze with the hot oil. Add 1 cup of broth and bring to a boil. Add the cooled par cooked

Risotto to the pan and lower heat to medium. Simmer the rice stirring constantly until the seafood is cooked and the rice should be perfectly Al dente.

At this point you add chopped tomato, Shredded Basil leaves, Grated Parmesan to your preferences. Taste for seasoning. And add salt and or pepper as needed.

PAZZO! CUCINA ITALIANA

Berkshire Bone-In Pork Chop

2 14 ounce Berkshire Pork Chop or other Heritage brand

1 Idaho potato

5 each red bell, green and yellow bell peppers

2 tsp chopped garlic

3 ounces fresh spinach leaves

10 cherry peppers (sliced)

4 ounces olive oil

2 sprig fresh rosemary (for garnish)

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grill pork chop to get grill marks and to desired temperature (optional)

Bring to boil a medium pot of water

Chop Idaho potato to 1 inch pieces and add to boiling water. Boil for 5-7 minutes.

While potatoes are boiling, chop all bell peppers and set aside on foil lined baking sheet. (leave a few chunks aside for the saute mixture)

Drain boiled potatoes and toss with 2 ounces of olive oil.

Add the boiled potatoes to the bell peppers on baking sheet, roast for 15-20 minutes or until potatoes are crispy.

Put the pork chops, if not grilling them, on another baking sheet and in oven for 15 minutes for medium,

depending on thickness.

While vegetable mixture and pork chops are roasting, in a medium saute pan over medium-high heat, add remaining 2 ounces of olive oil.

Add chopped garlic and saute for 30 seconds

Add remaining chopped bell peppers and saute until tender.

Add cherry peppers and spinach. Saute until spinach is wilted.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Take pork chop and roasted vegetables out of the oven and serve with sauteed spinach mixture and

8 – 12 ounces of homemade or store bought brown sauce.

Garnish with rosemary.

The Turtle Club

Shrimp Crab Napoleon

Shrimp with Dill

1 Pound Shrimp (41/50), peeled and deveined

2 Tablespoons Old Bay Seasoning

2 Lemons

½ Teaspoon Salt

1 Teaspoon Black pepper

½ Oz. Fresh Dill, chopped

½ Cup Dukes (or other good quality) Mayonnaise

Zest 1 lemon and set aside both lemon and zest. Slice second lemon. Fill a pot with water and add slices of lemon. Add Old Bay Seasoning to the water. Bring water, lemon and Old Bay to a boil, then add shrimp and cook for 10 minutes. Drain shrimp but do not wash off seasonings.

Cut each shrimp into 3 pieces and place in a bowl. Mix in lemon zest and juice of the zested lemon, mayonnaise, salt, pepper and dill. Place mixture in refrigerator until ready to build.

Crab with Tarragon

1 Pound Good Quality, Super Lump Crabmeat

Juice of 1 Lemon

1 oz. Fresh Tarragon, chopped

Salt

Black Pepper

Mix lump crab with fresh lemon juice, chopped tarragon, salt and pepper to taste. Place mixture in refrigerator until ready to build.

Jicama & Green Apple Slaw

½ Pound Jicama, julienned

½ Pound Green Apple, julienned

Juice of 1 Lemon

¼ oz. Parsley, chopped

Mix all ingredients together and set aside.

Smoky Tomato Vinaigrette

4 Large Tomatoes, sliced

Drizzle of olive oil

Salt & Pepper to taste

½ Cup Fuji or Apple Cider Vinegar

2 Tablespoon Sugar

2 Cloves Garlic

2 Dashes of Tabasco

2 Teaspoons Liquid Smoke

¾ Cup Vegetable Oil

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place tomatoes on a sheet pan and drizzle with oil, salt and pepper. Roast in a 350 degree oven for 40 minutes. Let cool.

After cooling, place roasted tomatoes in a blender for about 1 minute with vinegar, sugar, garlic, Tabasco, and liquid smoke. Slowly add the vegetable oil. Set vinaigrette aside.

Also needed to build: 1 Beefsteak Tomato, sliced into ½“ thick slices

How to build

Place 1 slice beefsteak tomato on a plate. Place a metal food ring on top of the tomato slice. Fill the ring halfway with the Crab mixture, then fill the top half of the ring with shrimp mixture. Top with Jicama & Green Apple Slaw. Remove the food ring.

Serve with a smoky tomato vinaigrette dressing and enjoy!

Hogfish Harry’s

Grilled Hogfish/Coconut Bamboo Rice/ Pineapple Ginger Reduction/ Honey Roasted Baby Carrots

Serves 2

2 Hogfish Filets Pin bone remove, skin removed

Preparation

Season both filets with Kosher Salt and White Pepper

Heat 1T Grapeseed Oil and Cook Hogfish Filets till Translucent in color approximately 2 minutes each side on medium heat, set aside

Coconut Jasmine Rice

1.5 cups Jasmine Rice rinsed thoroughly

1 cup pineapple juice

1T Minced lemongrass

1/2 Shallot

1/2 cup coconut milk

1T butter

S&P to taste

Preparation

In small sauce pan sweat Lemongrass and Shallot with the Butter Add Rice and stir. Add Pineapple juice and coconut milk and cover with heat on low heat with a lid on saucepan. Fork Rice and season with salt and pepper to taste set aside.

Pineapple Ginger Reduction

1/2 cup Mae-Ploy Sweet Chili Sauce

1 cup Pineapple Juice

2T fresh grated Ginger skin removed

S&P to taste

1/4# unsalted butter

Preparation

Combine all ingredients except Butter and S&P in small sauce pan and reduce by half whisk in unsalted Butter on low heat season with salt and pepper to taste, set aside

Bonney Glazed Carrots

Ingredients

8 tri-colored Baby Carrots Cut in half

1 qt water

1T Kosher Salt

2T Honey

1T Unsalted Butter

1/2T Parsley

Preparation

Blanch Carrots in boiling salted water until Fork tender approximately 5 minutes, in sauté pan melt butter and add balanced carrots and Honey. Cooking carrots until well glazed and you have reached a syrup consistency, add Parsley and Season with S&P to taste

For Plating

Place Rice on Two plates

Divide Carrots and place on top of Rice

Add Hogfish Filet on Each plate on top of Carrots

Spoon Pineapple Ginger Butter Sauce on top of Hogfish and around Rice

Garnish with Fresh Chives and or Any Fresh Greens

You May Also Like: