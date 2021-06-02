Key West Pride Returns in June

Key West holds one of the biggest, most exciting Pride festivals in the entire world. The tiny island below the southern tip of Florida has long been known as an escape from the daily routine. Key West has also always had a reputation for being extremely diverse and welcoming. This year’s Pride festival will run from June 2-6 and will celebrate that inclusive spirit by using the theme “Diversity in Paradise”.

Key West Pride and Island House Resort will open the celebration by hosting an all-welcome kick-off gala at the 1129 Fleming St. resort from 5-8 p.m on Wednesday, June 2. The welcome party is set to include complimentary Stoli cocktails, champagne, and hors d’oeuvres.

Thursday’s highlights include a “spirited” competition for local bartenders at the Bourbon St. Pub, located at 724 Duval St., where numerous mixologists will compete to make the best drinks, while Friday‘s schedule features 22&Co’s bartending class from noon to 2 p.m. at 504 Angela St. The class is set to touch on the history of cocktails, as well as their most prominent ingredients, and will feature expert drink-making instruction. The ticketed event is $60 and includes four drinks and a special “Pride shot” to cap off the affair!

Among Saturday’s many attractions is the famous Pride Street Fair, set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. along the 700 to 900 blocks of Duval Street. On Pride’s final day, Sunday, June 6, revelers can enjoy the time-honored Key West Tea Dance slated for 4-6 p.m. at La Te Da at 1125 Duval St.

Following the Tea Dance, the Aquaplex at 711 Duval St. will be ready to stage the Rainbow Roast, a 6-10 p.m. drag-themed dinner party with traditional Hawaiian luau fare. It’s an event you won’t want to miss! Tickets are $100 per person and everyone is encouraged to put on their”Pride Hawaiian” best.

Throughout the week, various men’s-only naked pool parties and ladies’ nights will be taking place around the island, as will a Fetish Ball and Glow Party. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit GayKeyWestFL.com

According to the event’s organizers, all Pride venue hosts are to provide hand sanitizer and require that attendees wear masks for entry and whenever they’re not seated at a bar or restaurant. For more info on traveling to the Florida Keys during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit their official COVID health page.

