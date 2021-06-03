92Y Celebrates Pride with Free Access to LGBTQ Archived Programming

The 92Y, a massive cultural, fitness, and community center located in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, is celebrating Pride by offering free access to many of its LGBTQ-themed digital events from the last sixty years.

They’ve created a YouTube playlist that’s loaded with exciting and informative content and features conversations and performances by some of the most prominent LGBTQ figures in modern history.

Included is an audio recording of Truman Capote reading his hit novella, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, in 1963; George Takei and Jordan Roth chatting about the Broadway musical, Allegiance; a conversation with then-mayor Pete Buttigieg discussing what he believes are the most pressing issues in American society; and many, many more.

Below is a full list of the free digital series, containing talks about literature, politics, Jewish life, entertainment, activism, and more.

ARCHIVED TALKS

LITERATURE

Truman Capote Reads Breakfast At Tiffany’s

Apr 7, 1963 (audio)

Roxane Gay Reads From Difficult Women And Talks With Buzzfeed’s Saeed Jones

Jan 12, 2017

A Celebration Of Audre Lorde

Sep 10, 2020

75 At 75: Stephen Sondheim’s 1971 Lyrics & Lyricists talk

May 2, 1971 (audio)

Mary Oliver Reads From A Thousand Mornings

Jan 17, 2019

Tony Kushner On Angels In America

May 14, 2018

A Celebration Of Oliver Sacks

Nov 20, 2017

Eileen Myles and Chris Kraus

April 27, 2017

Kay Ryan Reads From Erratic Fields

Nov 1, 2015

Dionne Brand On Adrienne Rich

Oct 14, 1991 (audio)

Allen Ginsberg

Feb 25, 1973 (audio)

Tony Kushner And John Lahr On Tennessee Williams

Sep 29, 2014

Siri Hustvedt On Susan Sontag

Nov 2, 1964 (audio)

Colm Toibin On Elizabeth Bishop

Oct 10, 1977

Gore Vidal

Nov 9, 2006

POLITICS, ACTIVISM

Then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Conversation with The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart

May 22, 2019

Hear this rising star in the Democratic Party talk about the issues facing America and why he wants Democrats to reclaim the words “freedom, democracy and security.”

Sarah Schulman in Conversation with Alexander Chee

May 19, 2021

Sarah Schulman discusses her new and relevant work Let the Record Show, a historical record and guidebook of the early years of ACT UP and the AIDS epidemic.

Queer in America

Mar 18, 2013

Queer in America with James Lecesne, Sarah Moon, Amy Bloom, Michael Cunningham, Paul Rudnick, Brian Selznick, Doug Wright and Laurie Rubin.

Edith Windsor and Roberta Kaplan with Judy Gold

Jan 7, 2014

Edith Windsor was the woman at the center of the groundbreaking case that led to the Supreme Court decision to overturn the Defense of Marriage Act and clear the way for marriage equality. She’s joined by Roberta Kaplan, her attorney, and the Emmy Award-winning comedian and actress Judy Gold, to discuss the implications her case has on the fight for gay rights in America.

David Boies and Ted Olson on the Right to Marry: A Bumper Sticker Is Not an Argument

Mar 20, 2012

Ted Olson and David Boies were the opposing lawyers in Bush v. Gore, the Supreme Court case that decided the outcome of the presidential election in 2000s, but the two are good friends. Even more strikingly, they have joined forces in the fight to overturn Prop 8, California’s ban on gay marriage.

THEATER, FILM, TV

An 80th-Birthday Celebration of Terrence McNally

Oct 21, 2018

With performances by Christine Baranski, Nathan Lane, Michael Urie, Michael Benjamin Washington and Christy Altomare, and a screening of Every Act of Life, plus a conversation with Terrence McNally, Chita Rivera, Jeff Kaufman, and special guests.

Nathan Lane with Joy Behar: The Iceman Cometh, It’s Only a Play, Naughty Mabel, and more

Nov 18, 2015

One of his generation’s most brilliant comic actors, the two-time Tony winner Nathan Lane joined us to talk about his life in theater, his recent triumphs as Theodore “Hickey” Hickman in The Iceman Cometh and more.

George Takei with Jordan Roth

Sep 20, 2015

Hear how actor George Takei’s story has become the inspiration for Allegiance, the Broadway musical in which Takei also stars, as he talks with Jujamcyn Theaters president and owner Jordan Roth.

Joel Grey with Gay Talese: Master of Ceremonies

Feb 16, 2016

Grey talks about his new memoir, Master of Ceremonies his journey from Cleveland to Broadway and Hollywood; coming out at the age of 82; and what’s next for Joel Grey.

Torch Song: Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl with Jordan Roth

Dec 3, 2018

Join Fierstein, Urie and Ruehl as they talk with Jordan Roth, president of Jujamcyn Theaters, about what it means to bring this historic piece of American theater back to the stage today.

Tony Kushner with Isaac Butler and Dan Kois on Angels in America

May 4, 2018

Netflix’s Queer Eye Cast in Conversation with Teen Vogue’s Phillip Picardi

Jun 19, 2018

Richie Jackson and Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski in Conversation: Gay Like Me

Jan 29, 2020

Award-winning producer and writer Richie Jackson and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski discuss Jackson’s new book, Gay Like Me: A Father Writes to His Son, introduced by Jordan Roth. The book explores gay identity, parenting a gay son and the progress and setbacks of the LGBTQ community over the last 50 years.

Ben Platt in Conversation with Judith Light

Oct 2, 2019

Join the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning star of the highly anticipated Netflix series, The Politician, for an intimate conversation with Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and activist Judith Light.

FX’s Pose: Ryan Murphy in Conversation with Emmy-Nominated Billy Porter

Aug 13, 2019

MUSIC, ART

Dirty Computer: Janelle Monáe in Conversation with Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos

Oct 16, 2018

In Dirty Computer, the album and “emotion picture” that Rolling Stone called “a sci-fi masterpiece,” Janelle Monáe makes a shrewd commentary on present-day America.

Shantell Martin in Conversation with Ilana Glazer

Nov 30, 2018

Join the 92Y Art Center for a talk with renowned artist Shantell Martin in conversation with Ilana Glazer, Series Creator, Executive Producer and star of Comedy Central’s critically-acclaimed hit show, Broad City.

JEWISH LIFE

Becoming Eve: Abby Stein’s Journey from Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi to Transgender Woman

Nov 13, 2019

Join Rabbi Scott Perlo for an intimate conversation with transgender activist Abby Stein to discuss her journey from ultra-Orthodox rabbi to woman of trans experience.

Celebrate Purim: Stories of Courage with Leaders of the Brooklyn Liberation March and Rabbi Samantha Frank (with Raquel Willis and Eliel Cruz)

Feb 25, 2021

Join leaders of the Brooklyn Liberation March, Raquel Willis and Eliel Cruz, and Rabbi Samantha Frank as we break down the art of storytelling and make connections to the ever-relevant themes of Purim.

Fierce Thursdays! Benj Pasek and Rabbi Sandra Lawson

Thu, Mar 11

Award-winning songwriter and producer Benj Pasek of Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman and La-la Land joins spiritual leader Rabbi Sandra Lawson to celebrate the Queer Jewish experience.

Fierce Thursdays! Michael W. Twitty and Rabbi Ruth Adar

April 22, 2021

African American-Jewish culinary historian and former Hebrew school teacher Michael W. Twitty, our spiritual leader of the evening joins, Rabbi Ruth Adar, known for her blog “Coffee Shop Rabbi” for a spiritual pre-game Shabbat.

All the events can be viewed on YouTube, courtesy of the 92Y. You can check out the playlist here.

You May Also Like