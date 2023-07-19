Smart Sunshiney Days from EltaMD

We love the sun, but our skin may tell a different story. So finding a reliable, everyday sunscreen that feels nice and is good to the earth is everything. For decades, EltaMD UV Pure Broad-Spectrum SPF 47 has been helping protect adults and kids with a gentle formula that glides on wet or dry skin and rubs in quickly. This Pure SPF 47 is water-resistant for 80 minutes, features UVA/UVB protection, and is made with chemical-free active ingredients that are gluten-free and reef-safe. Plus EltaMD is the No. 1 dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand, making gentle, lightweight body sunscreen like the SPF 47, and an array of other sunscreens and skincare products that help heal and protect your skin. $32. eltamd.com

