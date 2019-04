Up your pride game this year with this gorgeously designed, vegan hat from Pride Bunny. Inspired by the volcanic landscapes of Lanzarote, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, this soft ash-black unstructured cap with a contrasting deep-purple strap and button is comfortable and stylish. The under-the-visor rainbow print gives it the LGBTQ pride you need to feel confident and cool this Pride season. $29.99. bunny.style

