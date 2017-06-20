Celebrate Your PRIDE in the Sullivan Catskills

Just 90 minutes from New York City, lies the LGBTQ-friendly Sullivan Catskills. For generations, this vacation destination with a celebrated past has lured visitors to explore all the countryside has to offer.

Whether you’re going to chill and be still, or need a home base where you can plan your next day’s activities, there are plenty of places to bed down. From camping to luxury resorts, the Sullivan Catskills offers a variety of accommodations including these gay-owned and operated facilities.

The Stickett Inn, located in scenic Barryville, NY on the Delaware River, provides guests with a choice of four suites to eat, soak, drink and steam. Each suite is casual, yet sleek and stocked with all of the comforts of an urban enclave in the woods.

On Saturdays, you can head out the door and across the street to the Barryville Farmers’ Market – featuring 15 local farmers, food producers and artisans. If adventure is calling your name, check out Kittatinny Canoes for ziplining and paintball. Of course, you can raft and tub the Delaware River as well with Kittatinny or Lander’s River Trips. After you’ve worked up an appetite, head 2 miles down the road to Catskill Mountains Resort, a great spot for dinner and drinks.

Just a few miles away is ECCE Bed and Breakfast, an award winning 5-bedroom B&B perched on a bluff overlooking the Upper Delaware River. Guests are welcome to relax in the common areas while enjoying the seasonal floral arrangements and revolving art exhibit, amongst the permanent collection of artwork and antiques.

Relax in a hammock and take in the fresh country air; the vistas of the Catskill and Pocono mountain ranges are breathtaking. In the morning, savor a sumptuous country breakfast while overlooking the river from the outdoor decks. Reserve tickets to a performance at NACL Theatre or Forestburgh Playhouse, and consider having dinner at The Carriage House Bar & Restaurant – built in the early 1900’s.

Catskills Pride, the Sullivan Catskill’s GLBT+ community group with 600+ members, hosts events throughout the year. From T-Dances to outings and get togethers like the rafting trip (pictured above).

If you’re headed to a summer concert at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the Bradstan Country Hotel is quite convenient as it’s less than 3-miles away. Boasting a Victorian style, they offer rooms and guest cottages. Their central location will lead you to a variety of eateries and establishments.

Within walking distance from the Bradstan, is Java Love Coffee Roasting Co. – another gay-owned business. From light bites, to the best cold brew coffee, they’re a must if you love a good cuppa. On Saturdays, check out the Kauenonga Lake Farmers’ Market for fresh produce, meat, amazing bread, baked goods and more.

At Rosehaven Alpacas Boutique and Mill you’ll find handmade fashions for women, men and the home. The Country Bum’kin, Gayle’s Vintage Goods, Laughing Ladies Antiques, Stray Cat Gallery and In 2 Retro, reveal treasures and trinkets just waiting to be found.

Then, put on your adventure cap and go horseback riding with Rolling Stone Ranch, head to Lake Superior for a quick dip and cooldown; or hit the road and discover our artisanal beverage trail. If you notice the wafting scent of the grill, it’s probably Big Kev’s BBQ – an outdoor roadside eatery serving up homemade pork, brisket, chicken, ribs and sides.

For a great dining experience overlooking Kauneonga Lake, head to the Fat Lady Café and ask to be seated rooftop. Last but not least, experience the Dancing Cat Saloon and Catskill Distilling Co. Take a tour, have a taste, this New York State Farm micro-distillery is one of our hotspots – boasting live music, fine food and of course, libations.

The type of Sullivan Catskills accommodations you choose depends only on your style. Ignite your wanderlust or stir your soul. Gather your family and friends, pack your bags, and head to the mountains. The Sullivan Catskills is one of New York’s friendliest LGBTQ areas just waiting to be found…

For more information, or to request a travel guide, please visit SullivanCatskills.com.