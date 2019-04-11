50 Things to do in New York During Stonewall 50 and WorldPride 2019

New York is the place to be this June, when the LGBTQ community marks a half-century since the Stonewall uprising. The City and State of New York are showing full support with an extraordinary lineup for Stonewall 50 and WorldPride 2019, together serving as this year’s NYC Pride extravaganza. Here’s a rundown of the top 50 events not to miss, sorted by celebrations, community, culture, parties, and sports.

Please note that at press time, some event details were not available. Be sure to check out the city’s 2019-worldpride-stonewall50.nycpride.org and the state’s www.iloveny.com/lgbt for locations, exact times, ticket info, and other updates.

CELEBRATIONS

PRIDE AT THE BEACH (June 21-23)

Long Island, the birthplace of Harvey Milk, will join in the WorldPride fun with the three-day “destination weekend.” Tens of thousands are expected to hit the sandy shores and join an incredible array of LGBTQ events, including the 29th-annual Long Island Pride Parade on June 23. (FYI, Long Island Pride’s official dates are June 15-26.) For specific times and locations, visit prideonthebeach.org

WORLDPRIDE 2019 OPENING CEREMONY (June 26)

WorldPride 2019 celebrations are happening across New York state throughout 2019, but the event’s official start is timed to kick off the big weekend (June 26 -30), and welcomes all to join the ceremony. Expect to find local officials, queer luminaries, an enthusiastic global audience, and lots of inspiration. For specific time and location, visit 2019-worldpride-stonewall50.nycpride.org/events/opening-ceremony.

STONEWALL 50 COMMEMORATION & RALLY (June 28)

You don’t need a ticket to join community activists, organizers, politicians, and more at this rally, which honors the first “Gay Power” demonstration, held back in June 1969. Along with LGBTQIA+ rights, this rally will be a chance to show up in force and speak out for human rights overall. (The event will be ASL interpreted, as will many others.) Christopher St. & Waverly Pl. 6-9 P.M. 2019-worldpride-stonewall50.nycpride.org/events/stonewall-50th-commemoration

PRIDE ISLAND (June 29-30)

What once was the annual Dance-on-the-Pier party is today the Pride Island weekend-long live-music event, which doubles as a fundraiser for a slew of free annual NYC-Pride events. Taking over Pier 97 in Hells Kitchen, the showcase lines up some of the biggest performers of any Pride event—past headliners include Cher and Janet Jackson. This year look for singer-songwriter Grace Jones, and entertainers Teyana Taylor, Pabllo Vittar, Amara La Negra, and, Johnny Dynell. Pier 97. June 29, 2-10 P.M.; June 30, 2-11 P.M. 2019-worldpride-stonewall50.nycpride.org/events/pride-island

NYC PRIDE MARCH (June 30)

The first Stonewall-uprising commemoration march, then called Christopher Street Liberation Day, took place June 28, 1970. Known today as Heritage of Pride, 2019’s march returns bigger than ever, with hundreds of thousands of proud, colorful, and vocal people parading their way through Manhattan in a show of commemoration, solidarity, and celebration. Starting point: 26th St. & 5th Ave. Ending point: 23rd St. & 7th Ave. Step off: 12 noon. 2019-worldpride-stonewall50.nycpride.org/events/nyc-pride-march

PRIDEFEST (June 30)

Follow the march to the annual PrideFest street fair, where local business owners, restaurants, community leaders, and other exhibitors will join in the LGBTQIA+ community spirit. The free fair will host a variety of entertainers and family-friendly activities. 12-6 P.M. For specific location, visit 2019-worldpride-stonewall50.nycpride.org/events/pridefest

WORLDPRIDE CLOSING CEREMONY (June 30)

For the grand finale of WorldPride 2019, Times Square will become the gayest place on earth. Major speakers and musical talents from across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum will take center stage to commemorate and celebrate Stonewall50. This year it will be headlined by Grammy-Award winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge. 42nd St. & Broadway. 7-10 P.M. 2019-worldpride-stonewall50.nycpride.org/events/closing-ceremony

PRIDE AT THE FALLS (July 5)

New York State welcomes revelers to the Buffalo and Niagara Falls area the week after NYC’s Pride bash for Pride at the Falls. On Friday, July 5th, Niagara Falls State Park (America’s oldest state park) will be lit in rainbow colors as the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performs a free concert. For specific times, visit www.iloveny.com/event/pride-at-the-falls/50341

Next UP . . . Community

