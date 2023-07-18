Top Posts
Home Special Effects Packing Perfection from Nomatic

Packing Perfection from Nomatic

Nomatic Compression Packing Cubes

We’ve all been there. You have a fabulous trip, buy too many souvenirs, and find your suitcase can’t quite handle everything. Consider an easy way to condense your clothes and maximize your space by 50 percent with NOMATIC Compression Packing Cubes. Sold individually or in three-packs, these zippered, mesh-fabric “cubes” let you pack more than you think is possible. Fill each of the small, medium, and large cubes to their max of five inches deep, then zipper them down to 2.5 inches. The company also makes modular bags and luggage all designed to compress, so you can make less out of more. $79 for 3 pack. nomatic.com

You May Also Enjoy: Life + Style — Special Effects

Special Effects Products for the Savvy Traveler

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
31
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Next-Generation Smile

January 19, 2017
Grado Wireless Headphones

Headphones 4 Our Ears

June 30, 2021
Consicous Step

Sustainable Socks from Conscious Step

November 17, 2022
Destination Candles

Destination Candles

November 27, 2020
Bose Portable Smart Speaker

Amplify Your Bliss with Bose

November 16, 2022

What’s New In Gay Chicago

December 16, 2015
Estancias

What You Need to Know About Vacation Rentals

June 22, 2022

Leave a Comment