Packing Perfection from Nomatic

We’ve all been there. You have a fabulous trip, buy too many souvenirs, and find your suitcase can’t quite handle everything. Consider an easy way to condense your clothes and maximize your space by 50 percent with NOMATIC Compression Packing Cubes. Sold individually or in three-packs, these zippered, mesh-fabric “cubes” let you pack more than you think is possible. Fill each of the small, medium, and large cubes to their max of five inches deep, then zipper them down to 2.5 inches. The company also makes modular bags and luggage all designed to compress, so you can make less out of more. $79 for 3 pack. nomatic.com

