Jetset Events: Australia/Oceania

AUSTRALIA

BYRON BAY

Get pumped and rock out in the outback with this year’s Splendour in the Grass. Throw your lighters up in the grassy fields of North Byron Parklands while you jam to acts like The Queens of the Stone Age, Haim, and Tove Lo. Camp out for the three-day musical spectacular. From July 21-23.

www.splendourinthegrass.com

SYDNEY

When traveling with the whole family it can be tough to find something for everyone to do, especially when your “child” is a different species. Take your furry loved one to Gay4Play’s Doggie Day and mingle with other LGBT families at Sydney Park, St. Peters. If it’s just the two of you, it’s a great place for singles to meet up and give each other a sniff. The play dates happen twice this summer, July 9 and August 13.

www.g4p.com.au

NEW ZEALAND

QUEENSTOWN

Take pride to new heights, literally, in the mountains at Queenstown Gay Ski Week 2017. At the “largest gay pride festival in the Southern Hemisphere,” get a different experience dashing through the slopes in the final weeks of the winter down under. After you’re done shredding snow enjoy the multitude of events and parties throughout like Drag Races, a Rocky Horror film screening, Queer Quiz night, and a frisky onesie party. September 2-9.

www.gayskiweekqt.com

beatfacts | In Australia, Speedos are called “Budgy Smugglers,” a term which is derived from the name of a small parrot.