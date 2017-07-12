Jetset Events: North America

CANADA

TORONTO

Set your phasers to stun, cast a warp spell, and ready your spidey sense for this year’s Fan Expo Canada. Whether it’s comic books, science fiction, fantasy, horror, video games, or television that let’s your geek flag fly, North America’s third largest comic convention has you covered. Prepare to have multiple nerdgasms with fan favorite guests like Tim Curry, Matt Smith, Lena Heady, John Barrowman, Felicia Day, and Kathleen Turner. Get your cosplay ready for August 31-September 3.

www.fanexpocanada.com

VANCOUVER

The Vancouver Queer Film Festival brings you the best in queer cinema from more than 20 countries. Last year the festival broke it’s own record with more than 14,000 attendees and looks forward to doing it again. From Aug 10-20 host “Out on Screen” will present films that explore LGBT life including documentaries about transgender people of color with Free CeCe and The Death and Life of Martha P. Johnson.

www.queerfilmfestival.ca

MEXICO

MEXICO CITY

The beautiful Museo Jumex, located in the cosmopolitan neighborhood of Polanco, is currently exhibiting a fascinating look at the work of Andy Warhol. Called “Dark Star,” this survey provides an insight into the conceptual and technical shifts that marked Warhol’s art: from his paintings of consumer products to the silk-screen series portraying movie stars, celebrities, and disasters. Considering the historical context in which Warhol conceived these works, the curatorial selection emphasizes the utopian promises as well as the dark side of post-war media and consumer culture. The exhibit is currently on view until September 17. www.fundacionjumex.org

