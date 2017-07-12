JetSet Events: United States

ARIZONA

PHOENIX

Bust a move and get turnt at this year’s World Hip Hop Dance Championship. Head down to Arizona from August 7-12 where over 50 countries compete in various dance categories including breaking, popping, and all styles. Engage in all things hip hop at shows, panels, and get funky at any of the dance workshops held throughout the six-day event.

www.hiphopinternational.com

CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES

Take a historical journey at the Hollywood Museum’s “REAL to REEL: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTQs in Hollywood” exhibition. The meticulously curated retrospective boasts props from TV and film that range from the silent era to today’s hits like RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Walking Dead, and The Big Bang Theory. The exhibit showcases icons like Judy Garland, Bette Midler, Joan Crawford, and Lily Tomlin. Now thru September 4.

www.thehollywoodmuseum.com

Los Angeles hosts one of the biggest music fests on the West Coast this summer at Expedition Park. FYF Fest is bursting with big-name headliners including Missy Elliot, Björk, Frank Ocean, and Nine Inch Nails. The three-day fest also includes performances by Solange, Erykah Badu, A Tribe Called Quest, and newcomer Kehlani. July 21-23.

www.fyffest.com

SAN DIEGO

San Diego Pride 2017 is one of the biggest parties of the year, held in one of the gay friendliest cities in the country. The three-day celebration hosts a bombastic parade, a 5k marathon, and an outdoor music festival. It also happens to be the first parade in the country where LGBT soldiers marched— thanks to its location nearby many US Navy bases. Mount your unicorn from July 14-16.

www.sdpride.org

SAN FRANCISCO

There is nothing quite like going to an outdoor concert in one of the world’s most beautiful cities. Head to Golden Gate Park for the Tenth Anniversary of Outside Landsand enjoy the best music, wine, beer, and food. This year’s line up includes Metallica, The Who, Lorde, and Gorillaz to name a few. Don’t forget to feed your sweet tooth at the Choco Lands where all things chocolate rule. August 11-13.

www.sfoutsidelands.com

FLORIDA

KEY WEST

In August, Key West becomes the hottest place on Earth with Tropical Heat. Come for four days of men-only parties and activities where the preferred fashion statement is skin. Scorch the scene at adult-themed pool and toga parties, or get frisky at one of the local bars hosting a bevy of parties. Be adventurous with naked paddle boarding or go on a snorkeling cruise. August 1620.

www.tropicalheatkw.com

MIAMI

The Miami Salsa Congress is your chance to shake your hips and sizzle at the Deauville Beach Resort on one of the world’s most beautiful oceanside destinations. The five-day Latin music and dance festival will have local and international Salsa performers, DJs, and bands. There will be events for all salsa enthusiasts of all levels as well as workshops to hone your skills or learn a few moves. July 2630.

www.miamisalsacongress.com

GEORGIA

ATLANTA

Sometimes we’re in the mood for a quickie, but why not several quickies at Atlanta Shorts Fest. In its eighth year, this short film festival looks to spotlight the often-neglected medium by putting them on your radar. Get a glimpse at a diverse roster of films in genres like science fiction, animation, horror, drama, and comedy. July 7-8.

www.atlantashortsfest.com

ILLINOIS

CHICAGO

Make your way to Boystown for this year’s Northalsted Market Days and dance your way down the over half mile festival that is crammed with fun and local gays. While you’re there, pick up some merchandise from LGBT businesses, like that harness you’ve been meaning to buy, or an amazing one of kind piece from a queer artist. The largest street festival in the Midwest takes place from Aug 12-13.

www.northalsted.com

MASSACHUSETTS

BOSTON

Reading Music Festival is the outdoor music fest that has all of today’s earworm artists performing. Turn on the radio this summer, and you’ll hear most of their line up. Acts like Major Lazer, Halsey, Ann-Marie, Migos, Marshmello, and Charlie XCX are but a few of the new acts joining the festival. There’s something for everyone with veteran artists like Eminem, Fat Boy Slim, Korn, and Muse. Get down at Richfield Ave on Aug 25-27.

www.readingfestival.com

PROVINCETOWN

Carnival 2017 is a week full of fantasy and magic that turns P-Town into Mount Olympus. Swallow some ambrosia and take part in the many gods and goddesses’ themed events. Make your way to the Crown for the opening costume ball, grab some Herculean knickknacks at the Agora Marketplace, or give tribute to Aphrodite at the Temple of Love Party at the Watership Inn. The week is capped with the 39th Annual Gods and Goddesses parade and the Zeus closing party. August 12-18.

www.ptown.org

NEW YORK

NEW YORK

GMHC presents the 27th Annual Latex Ball where the LGBT community celebrates the artistic ball scene to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS. Experience the real life Paris Is Burning as legendary houses compete in this year’s theme “Unleash Your Muse.” Watch them conquer in categories like fashion, runway, and voguing. Snap for the kids on July 29.

www.gmhc.org

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Throughout the month of July, enter the unexpected world of D.C.’s Capital Fringe. The festival enters its second decade with more comedy, dance, music, and “everything in between.” For the second year in a row, enjoy live music shows along with the annual Festival Kick-Off Party, the festival’s awards ceremony, and more. You’ll find venues all around the city, from Trinidad to downtown D.C., but the primary locale will be the Logan Fringe Art Space. Join the thousands who partake in the joy that is fringe each year in the nation’s capital.

www.capitalfringe.com

Attention all bookworms, bards, and lovers of the written word, the library is open at Outwrite 2017. The 7th annual festival celebrates LGBT literature, authors, writers, and poets. This year’s guest of honor is Cecelia Tan author of The Prince’s Boy and The Magic University series. Hone your craft at any of the writing workshops throughout the three-day showcase from August 4-6.

www.thedccenter.org/outwrite

