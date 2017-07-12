Jetset Events: Asia

JAPAN

AKITA

Performers light up the night sky during the annual Kanto Matsuri with Japanese traditional lantern poles. The four-day event illuminates Chuo Dori Street during nightly parades where onlookers sit on the street to enjoy the shows. During the day head over to Senshu Park and watch the Kanto competitions, or make a stop at the local museum for other venues to learn more about the region. August 3-6.

www.japanguide.com

KOREA

SEOUL

Seoul Gay Circuit Festival will get the boys up and dancing for three nights of non-stop beats and non-stop love. From August 11-13, you can expect to experience the biggest DJ lineup from all over the world, like Carter, Kong, Nov4, and Dani Toro. The party takes place at various clubs and venues like King, and all the details can be found on their Facebook page.

www.facebook.com/iamgayseoul

TURKEY

ANTALYA

Giant skulls and mythological demi-gods protrude from the sand, but this isn’t Tom Cruise’s latest summer blockbuster, it’s Antalya. Navigate larger than life art pieces at the 11th Annual Antalya Sand Sculpture Festival. Take a selfie with the Norse representation of Thor (not Chris Hemsworth) or model representations of the Taj Mahal and Eiffel Tower standing side by side. The theme is Seven Wonders of the World but there are 20 sand sculptures to gawk at from 12 participating countries. Sand dunes never looked more beautiful. July through November 15.

www.larasandland.com

beatfacts | There are over 200 volcanoes in Japan.