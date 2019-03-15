World Eats In Las Vegas

Considering its never-ending ability to wow, it’s no surprise that Las Vegas has carved an admirable role as a hotspot for culinary experiences. With a host of celebrity chefs serving creative dishes in unique, only-in-Vegas venues, as well as a variety of local culinary wizards working their own magic, Las Vegas offers something to satisfy every palate.

With so many culinary choices available, deciding where to eat in Las Vegas can be difficult. The city’s sumptuous hotels are home to some of the most legendary eateries, but independent restaurants are equally noteworthy. To get a mouthwatering introduction to the city’s dining diversity, I joined a food tour with Lip Smacking Foodie Tours (www.vegasfoodietour.com), an appropriately named company that offers a variety of guided excursions, including a Lip Smacking Boozy Brunch, Ultimate Steakhouse Tour, and the Downtown Lip Smacking Tour. Their Savors of the Strip, a three-hour tour with four stops (restaurants vary by tour) is a culinary excursion not to be missed. For the ultimate Vegas experience, you can upgrade that tour for just $100, with a Champagne toast and an after-dark helicopter flight over the strip.

Here are several venues where I had especially tasty experiences during a recent trip to Las Vegas.

