Top Posts
Home Destination Key West Stoli Vodka’s Annual Key West Cocktail Classic Returns!

Stoli Vodka’s Annual Key West Cocktail Classic Returns!

This year's theme will be "Visibility: Making It Loud and Clear," aligning with Stoli's new brand campaign.

PASSPORT GLOBAL STUDIO

Stoli Vodka has partnered with the Key West Business Guild to announce the return of the world’s largest annual LGBTQ bartender competition, the Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic. The competition kicked off on Wednesday, March 6, in Dallas. From there, the competition criss-crosses the country, going everywhere from Dayton, Ohio, to Washington D.C. to find America’s best LGBT bartenders.

This year’s theme will be “Visibility: Making It Loud and Clear,” aligning with Stoli’s new brand campaign. To make everything even more interesting, the participants will be judged not only on their Stoli-based cocktails, but each bartender must also use an element of their presentation to represent a person/place/film/song/movement that brought a new spotlight to something in the community that was previously unseen. This is sure to make the competition more interesting, as competitors will be forced to think outside box and push an alcoholic drink to the next level.

Key West Pride (Photo courtesy of gaykeywestfl.com)

After months of searching the country for the top contenders, the grand finale will be held in Key West from June 4June 10. The event is free to the public, but requires you to pre-register on Stoli’s  Facebook page. The competition’s winner will serve as the honorary Grand Marshall for the Key West Pride Parade, and will also receive $10,000 for the hometown charity of their choice as well as an additional $5,000 for a local Key West charity. Second place winner nets $5,000 to a hometown nonprofit and to one based in Key West. Thats a total of $25,000 going to charity.

It’s fun, and it’s going to a great cause. There’s no better way to celebrate Pride!

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
22
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

First Place White Rabbit Randal Lail, Key West

The Headdress Ball at Fantasy Fest, Key West

October 3, 2018

What’s New in Key West?

November 10, 2017
Serena Fackos

Key West Concierge – Serena Fackos of NYAH (Not Your Average Hotel)

November 15, 2017
Kayla Hasbrook shakes up a round of drinks during the finals of the Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic contest Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Key West, Fla. Hasbrook, a New York City bartender, concocted a libation entitled “No Sleep Till Sunrise” to garner top honors among winners of 17 North American regional competitions. photo Credit: Carol Tedesco/Florida Keys News Bureau

Sun, Cocktails, and Pride as Stoli’s Cocktail Classic Heats Up Key West

May 3, 2018

No Passport Required for this (Clothing-Optional) Key West Paradise

February 1, 2018

Naked Paddleboarding in Key West

October 16, 2017
Brian Brooks - Filmmaker, Dave Fehr - Press, Brooke Christian- Founder of KWFF, Amy Nicholson - MTV News

Key West Film Festival: Passion Meets Paradise

November 1, 2017