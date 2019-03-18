If your idea of paradise is a lush green island with perfect white-sand beaches and crystal-clear blue Caribbean waters, then Guana Island is the place for you. Ninety percent of the island is claimed by nature, and this private getaway has room for only 35 guests. While you may feel secluded from the rest of the world, that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy the finer things in life, particularly amazing food. The island is home to a revival of Caribbean cuisine thanks to chef Xavi Arnau (Nobu in London and El Bulli in Spain), and Matthew Lightner (Noma in Denmark) who work at the resort. Book either a seaview room or private villa like the North Beach Villa where a large pool is an ideally romantic place to enjoy sundowners during the magic hour just before and after the sun sets. Rooms from $1,000. Guana Island, British Virgin Islands. Tel: 800-544-8262. www.guana.com

