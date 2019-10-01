I have to admit my whole Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North experience was a bit of a modern-day (gay) Cinderella story. I was munching on some delicious nuts and fresh local honey the Four Seasons team had left as a welcome gift as I took in a bit of the desert landscape on the patio of my Desert Garden Casita Room. I ducked in for a quick shower before my spa appointment, but when I came back into the bedroom there were about 20 tiny birds jumping around my room. I took a handful of granola and tossed it out onto the patio to lead them outside and laughed my way to the spa for a “spa party” they were throwing for hotel guests and locals. Upon entering the decadent Four Seasons Scottsdale Spa, I was handed a glass of Champagne (my kind of spa) and learned about their spa’s integration of local desert botanicals like desert sage, prickly pear, and jojoba. I booked a Healing Hiker’s full-body massage (80 min/$230) for the next day. After spending the day biking in the desert this full-body treatment was just the ticket. The therapist was strong at times and gentle in just the right ways. He integrated mountain arnica and sage to ease my muscles that were sore from discovering bumps and winding paths through cacti in the foothills of Pinnacle Peak. When my treatment was over, I ventured over to a small Jacuzzi and a waiter intuitively suggested a prickly pear margarita to help me cool off after my spa treatment. Be sure you finish all treatments and water play in time to catch the sunset from their Frank Lloyd Wright inspired Onyx’s Bar and Lounge on the first floor of the resort. www.fourseasons.com

The World’s Most Astonishing Spas: FOUR SEASONS SCOTTSDALE SPA, SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA was last modified: by