Dreamscape: Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa, Eagle Beach, Aruba

Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa is the perfect Caribbean getaway. This small resort, located right on the beach, is only two-stories tall with just 72 rooms. Enjoy sunrise and sunset yoga sessions by the sea, and dine at one of the resort’s five restaurants, all of which use vegetables and herbs grown in Manchebo’s very own greenhouse. From the casual poolside Pega Pega Beach Bar, to the ultra-luxurious Chophouse, where you can find superb steak, seafood, and even the island’s best sushi, all to the accompaniment of the restaurant’s in-house pianist, you’re guaranteed to savor every meal during your stay. Finish off a long day of exploring the island by lounging in one of the resort’s many cabanas, or indulge yourself at Spa del Sol, where you can enjoy a massage while looking out at the Caribbean. Rates starting at $280 per night. J.E. Irausquin Blvd. #55, Eagle Beach, Aruba. 1-888-673-8036. www.Manchebo.com

