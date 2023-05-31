Top Posts
Home Great Gifts for Travelers Travel Towel by Nomadix

Travel Towel by Nomadix

The Nomadix Original Towel

The Nomadix Original Towel is everything you’ll ever need for the beach, yoga, and all things travel thanks to its high-performance, ecosmart design. At just 16 ounces, the Original is sand-resistant, pet-hair resistant, quick drying, and so absorbent it can hold four times its weight in water. It’s also made with 90 percent post-consumer recycled polyester, woven to be “funk-resistant”—so not to worry if you must stuff it in your suitcase while it’s still damp. There’s an array of patterns and colors available, but the classic rainbow is a perfect way to flash your pride. $40. nomadix.co

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Sel De La Terre 

August 26, 2016
hoodies-sahara shade

Hoodies For Adventure Lovers

September 20, 2022
Bamboo Solar Speaker

Bamboo Solar Speaker

July 23, 2019
The Morph Hip Flexor Stretch - Iulian

The Morph: Brazynly Soothing

March 21, 2018
Hammacher Schlemmer Digital Image Converter

Digital Image Copier

November 24, 2020
UrbanStem Plant Delivery

Nature Delivered to your Door

March 19, 2021
Timeless Six Plus Keith Haring Bottle

Save The Wine! by Coravin

April 21, 2023

Leave a Comment