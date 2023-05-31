Travel Towel by Nomadix

The Nomadix Original Towel is everything you’ll ever need for the beach, yoga, and all things travel thanks to its high-performance, ecosmart design. At just 16 ounces, the Original is sand-resistant, pet-hair resistant, quick drying, and so absorbent it can hold four times its weight in water. It’s also made with 90 percent post-consumer recycled polyester, woven to be “funk-resistant”—so not to worry if you must stuff it in your suitcase while it’s still damp. There’s an array of patterns and colors available, but the classic rainbow is a perfect way to flash your pride. $40. nomadix.co

