Soothing Sounds from Sounds Of Sleep

With the excitement of travel comes the need for solid sack time. For an alternative to earplugged slumber, consider the LectroFan Micro2, a compact Bluetooth portable speaker with several sleep-sound modes. You can choose from five digital fan whirs; four variations of white, pink, and brown noise (which vary in bass/lower frequencies); and two ocean surf sounds. The teeny speaker pairs with your smartphone for streaming music or podcasts, plus you can use it to make calls with the built-in microphone. It’s all powered by a USB chargeable battery that lasts up to 40 hours playing sleep sounds, or 20 hours playing Bluetooth audio. Buy two and pair them for surround-sound effects that can drown out noise from beyond your hotel doors and windows. $35. soundofsleep.com

