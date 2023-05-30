Top Posts
Home Great Gifts for Travelers Soothing Sounds from Sounds Of Sleep

Soothing Sounds from Sounds Of Sleep

Soothing Sounds LectroFan Micro2 by Sound of Sleep

With the excitement of travel comes the need for solid sack time. For an alternative to earplugged slumber, consider the LectroFan Micro2, a compact Bluetooth portable speaker with several sleep-sound modes. You can choose from five digital fan whirs; four variations of white, pink, and brown noise (which vary in bass/lower frequencies); and two ocean surf sounds. The teeny speaker pairs with your smartphone for streaming music or podcasts, plus you can use it to make calls with the built-in microphone. It’s all powered by a USB chargeable battery that lasts up to 40 hours playing sleep sounds, or 20 hours playing Bluetooth audio. Buy two and pair them for surround-sound effects that can drown out noise from beyond your hotel doors and windows. $35. soundofsleep.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
35
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Travelers Tea Press

Travel Tea Press

February 12, 2020
Solar Powered Flashlight

Get Lit With Solar Power

September 21, 2022
Golden Face Oil

Golden Face

February 14, 2018
Angelus Cocktail Watch

Angelus Cocktail Watch

November 27, 2020
Earthling Co. Plant Based Hair Care

Plant-Based Hair Care

March 18, 2021
Good Taste Wine Club

Travel the World with Wine

September 2, 2021
The Morph Hip Flexor Stretch - Iulian

The Morph: Brazynly Soothing

March 21, 2018

Leave a Comment