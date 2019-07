After buying a pair of sandals in Bail with soles made from motorbike tires, Kyle Parsons knew that this was a way to help solve the major pollution problem created by discarded rubber. His company, Indosole, creates shoes that take old tires and gives them a new purpose. Each shoe is hand crafted in a fair trade production facility. They come in a number of designs and colors to fit any adventure you want to take them on. $35-$65. www.indosole.com

