Sweet Potato and Ham Frittata by Lidia Bastianich

Per Lidia: You could also make this frittata with a large peeled Idaho potato, but I like the subtle sweetness the sweet potato adds to the mix.

SPECIAL NOTE: Add the eggs to the hot pan, give it a minute or two, then lower the heat to medium and move the pan around on the burner to get a nice crust all over the bottom of the frittata before putting it in the oven to bake.

INGREDIENTS

– 3 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

– ONE 8-Ounce Sweet Potato, Peeled and Sliced into 1/4- inch thick half-moons

– 8 Ounces thickly sliced Prosciutto Cotto, Diced

– 1 1/2 Bunches Scallions, Chopped, including Green Parts (About 2 loosely packed cups)

– Kosher Salt

– Freshly Ground Black Pepper

– 10 Large Eggs

– 1/2 CUP Freshly grated Grana Padano

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Heat a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the olive oil. When the oil is hot, add the sweet potatoes and toss to coat them in the oil. Once the sweet potatoes begin to brown, add 1/4 cup water and simmer until they begin to soften, about 8 minutes. Increase the heat to reduce away the water.

Add the prosciutto cotto and cook until it’s brown and crisped, about 3 minutes. Add the scallions and cook until they’re wilted about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, whisk the eggs and Grana Padano in a large bowl with 1/2 teaspoon salt and season with pepper. Smooth the vegetables into an even layer in the skillet and pour the egg mixture over them. Lower the heat to medium low and cook to give the frittata a nice crust 3 to 4 minutes. Bake in the oven until the frittata is set all the way through, 12 to 15 minutes.

Let it cool in the pan for 5 minutes before sliding it out and cutting it into wedges to serve.

